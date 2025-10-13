Benin: 18 months in prison for the former chief of staff of the national navy

The Court for the Repression of Economic Offenses and Terrorism (CRIET) delivered its verdict in the case involving former Chief of Staff of the National Navy, Jean Léon Olatoundji.

He was found guilty of “abuse of office” and sentenced to 18 months in prison, along with a fine of one million CFA francs.

The former senior officer was prosecuted alongside two collaborators, including the commander of the Karimama river base. The latter received the same sentence. The third defendant, prosecuted without a remand order, was acquitted due to reasonable doubt.

Jean Léon Olatoundji and his co-defendants were involved in two separate cases: the theft of fuel at the Cotonou naval base and alleged acts of extortion on the Cotonou–Karimama route. According to the prosecution, the former chief of staff allegedly received funds from illicit fuel sales and unauthorized charges imposed on users crossing the Niger River after the closure of the borders between Benin and Niger.

The public prosecutor had sought 24 months in prison, including 12 months to be served, as well as a fine of 2 million CFA francs against the senior officer and his collaborator. The Court ultimately opted for a slightly reduced sentence, nevertheless finding that the acts constituted a serious breach of probity in the public service.

The two convicted men now have fifteen days to appeal the decision handed down by the special court.