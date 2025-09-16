Benin: 1,666 new social housing units will soon be built in Ouèdo

- Publicité-

The Beninese government is actively pursuing its social housing policy with the imminent launch of the second phase of the construction project in Ouèdo, in the municipality of Abomey-Calavi.

Some 1,666 new homes will soon be built on lots 10 and 11 of the large site dedicated to this ambitious real estate program.

Supported by the Arab Bank for Economic Development in Africa (BADEA), this project marks an important step in the national strategy to improve living conditions for low-income populations.

The financing for this additional phase is part of the first loan agreement already signed with BADEA, thus demonstrating the strength of the partnership between Benin and the financial institution.

During a working session with the project stakeholders, the Head of State’s special adviser, Zul-Kifl Salami, reaffirmed the government’s commitment to guaranteeing quality housing, built to modern standards and aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

He insisted on strict compliance with technical and environmental standards, stressing that “nothing will be left to chance” to ensure the viability and durability of the structures.

Moreover, BADEA will not only support the construction of the new housing, but also the technical monitoring of the first phase of the project, already underway on the same site. A way to strengthen coordination and ensure the overall coherence of the program.

With this new batch of 1,666 units, the Ouèdo project is positioned as one of the largest social housing programs currently underway in West Africa, and demonstrates the Beninese authorities’ determination to effectively address the shortage of decent housing in the country.