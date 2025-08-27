BY COUNTRIES
Live logo
Search
spot_img
Accueil image/svg+xml News image/svg+xml Company image/svg+xml Benin: 13 ghettos dismantled in Godomey, 78 individuals arrested

Benin: 13 ghettos dismantled in Godomey, 78 individuals arrested

Company
By Angèle M. ADANLE
Update:
Less than 1 min.
Police Républicaine Bénin. @ CCom DGPR
Police Républicaine Bénin. @ CCom DGPR
- Publicité-

In a week of targeted actions, from August 18 to 24, 2025, the Godomey Republican Police dismantled several criminal hubs, including 13 drug dens, and took 78 individuals into custody.

Under the leadership of Commissioner Constant ZANNOU, officers of the Godomey Republican Police tracked down thieves, cybercriminals, and traffickers during an operation called « Opération Coup de Poing ».

In this operation, 13 drug dens, real hideouts for criminals, were destroyed. From these squalid places, 24 individuals were removed and brought before the courts. In total, 78 people were taken into custody during the operation, including 48 for various theft cases and three for cybercrime.

Theft and narcotics in the crosshairs

The police also dismantled a ring specializing in stealing SONEB meters. In this regard, four individuals were arrested over the disappearance of seven devices. A stolen motorcycle was also found and returned to its owner.

On the narcotics front, the results are just as notable, with 34 packets of « tchicha », several cannabis pellets, and psychotropic tablets seized, mainly in neighborhood bars.

Parallel road checks led to the impounding of 30 motorcycles, seven of which were of questionable origin.

LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

S'il vous plaît entrez votre commentaire!
S'il vous plaît entrez votre nom ici

Captcha verification failed!
Le score de l'utilisateur captcha a échoué. Contactez nous s'il vous plait!
NEWSFEED
Benin

Drownings in Benin: Lieutenant Colonel Gilbert Edah’s life-saving advice on how to survive

Benin

Benin: Odile Ahouanwanou, three-time African champion, enters politics

Nigeria

“Religious Sisters Are Not Priests’ Wives or Bedmates”

Benin

Benin: CENA and International IDEA equip stakeholders for safe and inclusive elections

Benin

World Cup 2026 (Q): Gernot Rohr’s squad list release date revealed

Benin

Benin: the Front Patriotique calls for a new national conference

Benin

Kandi: Les Démocrates denounce a “political maneuver” against their new councilors

Nigeria

2026 World Cup qualifying: Victor Ikpeba believes in the resurgence of Nigeria’s Super Eagles

Benin

Benin – Accident at the Wodo Bridge: a 4×4 vehicle plunges into the water, one passenger reported missing

Benin

Start of the 2025-2026 school year: The Ministry of Secondary Education gives AME one last chance

VIEW ALL FEEDS