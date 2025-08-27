Benin: 13 ghettos dismantled in Godomey, 78 individuals arrested

- Publicité-

In a week of targeted actions, from August 18 to 24, 2025, the Godomey Republican Police dismantled several criminal hubs, including 13 drug dens, and took 78 individuals into custody.

Under the leadership of Commissioner Constant ZANNOU, officers of the Godomey Republican Police tracked down thieves, cybercriminals, and traffickers during an operation called « Opération Coup de Poing ».

In this operation, 13 drug dens, real hideouts for criminals, were destroyed. From these squalid places, 24 individuals were removed and brought before the courts. In total, 78 people were taken into custody during the operation, including 48 for various theft cases and three for cybercrime.

Theft and narcotics in the crosshairs

The police also dismantled a ring specializing in stealing SONEB meters. In this regard, four individuals were arrested over the disappearance of seven devices. A stolen motorcycle was also found and returned to its owner.

On the narcotics front, the results are just as notable, with 34 packets of « tchicha », several cannabis pellets, and psychotropic tablets seized, mainly in neighborhood bars.

Parallel road checks led to the impounding of 30 motorcycles, seven of which were of questionable origin.