Europe

Bayer Leverkusen: Erik ten Hag "Surprised" by His Dismissal

Soccer
By Paul Arnaud DEGUENON
Update:
Less than 1 min.reading
Erik Ten Hag, ex-entraineur de Manchester United
Erik Ten Hag, ex-entraineur de Manchester United @AFP
Sacked by Bayer Leverkusen due to his team’s disappointing results at the start of the season, Erik ten Hag has reacted to his dismissal, saying he was surprised by the unexpected decision.

The Dutch coach said he was stunned by Bayer Leverkusen’s decision to relieve him of his duties on Monday, after just two Bundesliga matches.

Appointed on July 1, Ten Hag only managed three official games: a German Cup victory against modest SG Sonnenhof Grossaspach, a 2-1 defeat to Hoffenheim, and a spectacular 3-3 draw with Werder Bremen.

“The decision by Bayer Leverkusen’s management to put me on leave this morning was a total surprise,” he said in a statement. “Parting ways with a coach after only two league games is unprecedented.”

Ten Hag also pointed to the summer transfer window, marked by the departure of several key players, arguing that the club had not given him the necessary time to implement his playing philosophy.

