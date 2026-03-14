Basile Ahossi announces the collapse of the Democrats after Boni Yayi’s resignation

MP Basile Ahossi believes that the resignation of Thomas Boni Yayi from the presidency of the Les Démocrates party opens a period of great fragility for the political party.

According to him, this decision could accelerate the collapse of the main opposition party. For MP Basile Ahossi, this decision constitutes a major turning point that could hasten the weakening of the political party.

The MP for Mono believes that the party is going through a deep crisis and that the departure of its leader risks worsening internal divisions. He believes that this situation could gradually lead to the party’s collapse if it fails to quickly reorganize around a new political dynamic.

The announcement of Boni Yayi’s withdrawal from the party presidency occurred on March 3, 2026. The former head of state cited health reasons to justify his decision to leave the leadership of the political formation.



This resignation comes in a difficult context for Les Démocrates. The opposition party has lost its representation in the National Assembly following the January 2026 legislative elections and also finds itself unable to present a candidate in the April presidential election, due to insufficient endorsements.



In light of this situation, several party leaders have begun internal discussions to try to persuade Boni Yayi to reverse his decision and to reflect on the future of the political formation.