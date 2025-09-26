Barça: Rashford sanctioned for being two minutes late to training

- Advertisement -

Author of an assist in Barça’s 3-0 win against Getafe in the Liga last week, Marcus Rashford was sanctioned by his coach Hansi Flick for being two minutes late to the pre-match training session.

Marcus Rashford paid dearly for a disciplinary lapse. The English striker, loaned this season by Manchester United, was not included in FC Barcelona’s starting eleven for the win over Getafe.

- Publicité-

According to The Times, Rashford arrived two minutes late to a pre-match training session, which led Hansi Flick to leave him out. The decision came just days after the England international had scored his first goals in Catalan colors in the Champions League, at Newcastle.

Instead, the blaugrana coach started Ferran Torres, who scored a brace in the first half. Rashford eventually came on after the break, providing an assist to Dani Olmo for the third goal (3-0).

- Publicité-

Flick had already disciplined Raphinha the previous week for a similar lateness. A clear message: discipline remains non-negotiable in Flick’s Barça.