Barça: Lamine Yamal Dismisses Any Talk of Fermín López Leaving

Soccer
By Paul Arnaud DEGUENON
Update:
Less than 1 min.reading
Le milieu de terrain du Barça, Fermin Lopez
Le milieu de terrain du Barça, Fermin Lopez@Besoccer
Lamine Yamal has assured that his FC Barcelona teammate, Fermín López, never considered a transfer to Chelsea despite persistent summer rumors.

The 21-year-old Spanish midfielder had reportedly attracted interest from the Blues, who were said to have made a $50 million offer during the summer transfer window. The move never materialized, and López continues the season in a Barça shirt.

“We joked with Fermín about a move to England… but he is happy in Barcelona. Nobody wants to leave,” Lamine Yamal told TVE.

He added: “We asked him about the interest from England, but Fermín told us he feels good here and has no intention of leaving the club.”

