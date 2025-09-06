BY COUNTRIES
Barça: Fermín López Explains Why He Turned Down Chelsea Move

By Paul Arnaud DEGUENON
Le milieu de terrain du Barça, Fermin Lopez
Le milieu de terrain du Barça, Fermin Lopez@Besoccer
FC Barcelona midfielder Fermín López has opened up about the reasons that led him to reject Chelsea’s interest during the last summer transfer window.

Courted by the Blues, López ultimately decided not to leave Barça this summer. The 21-year-old midfielder chose to continue his journey in Catalonia. Despite Chelsea’s strong push to sign him, the young Spaniard remained loyal to his boyhood club.

“Chelsea’s offer? In the end, my priority was always to stay at Barça,” López said, as quoted by TouchlineX. “I joined here at the age of 12. Of course, it’s flattering when a big club shows interest in you, but my goal has always been to continue at Barça and succeed here.”

Under contract with the Blaugrana until 2029, the 21-year-old is committed to the long term with his formative club. For his part, Barça coach Hansi Flick also acknowledged Chelsea’s interest in the midfielder but said he never doubted López’s desire to remain in Catalonia.

