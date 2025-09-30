Barça – Athletic Bilbao, Real Madrid – Atlético, the matchups of the Spanish Super Cup

The matchups for the Spanish Super Cup have been announced. The competition will take place next January in Saudi Arabia.

The Spanish Football Federation has unveiled the Final Four matchups for this season’s Spanish Super Cup. The tournament will be held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, from January 7 to 11, 2026. The winner of the previous edition, Barça, will face Athletic Bilbao while Real Madrid will meet Atlético for another Madrid derby. The two qualifying teams will contest the final.

“For the second consecutive year and the third time in the tournament’s history, King Abdullah Sports City, which houses the Alinma Stadium, nicknamed Al Jawhara, will host the competition’s three matches from Wednesday, January 7 to Sunday, January 11. FC Barcelona and Athletic Club, on the one hand, and Atlético de Madrid and Real Madrid, on the other, will face each other in the semi-finals, vying for the two spots that qualify for the final of the first major trophy of the year in world football. The order of the semi-finals will be determined by a draw, and the three tournament matches will kick off at 8:00 PM Spanish time (10:00 PM local time)”, the Spanish Federation said in a statement.

