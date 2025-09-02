Ballon d’Or 2025: Yamal or Dembélé? Dani Carvajal Has Made His Choice

Dani Carvajal has also given his opinion on the winner of the 2025 Ballon d’Or, which will be announced in a few weeks. And the Real Madrid full-back sees Lamine Yamal taking the trophy.
Carvajal had nothing but praise for Lamine Yamal. Speaking to Cadena SER, the Real Madrid right-back named the young FC Barcelona winger as one of the favorites for the 2025 Ballon d’Or.
“Yamal could be among the main candidates, especially given his age. He is only 18. At that age, I was still at Castilla. It is very difficult to make a difference in professional football,” the Spanish international emphasized.
Carvajal, however, clarified that he would not take part in the vote, which is reserved for captains and journalists: “Since I am not going to vote, I won’t be giving it to anyone.”
The winner of the 2025 Ballon d’Or will be announced this month. Lamine Yamal is among the 30 players shortlisted.