Ballon d’Or 2025: PSG players won’t attend the ceremony

Soccer
By Paul Arnaud DEGUENON
le trophée du Ballon d'Or
Le trophée du Ballon d'Or @AFP
Paris Saint-Germain will be without several representatives at the 2025 Ballon d’Or ceremony on Monday evening, due to the Classique rescheduled against OM at the Vélodrome.

Paris Saint-Germain will have to deal with an unfavorable schedule. Rescheduled to Monday night because of the heavy storms forecast in the south of France, the Classique against Olympique de Marseille will take place at the same time as the Ballon d’Or ceremony, held at the Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris.

A real headache for the club from the capital, which has no fewer than ten players among the nominees, making PSG the most represented team this year. Ousmane Dembélé, considered one of the leading favourites for the prestigious trophy, could therefore miss the event, as could the majority of his teammates.

One possible exception: Dembélé, currently injured, along with Désiré Doué, could attend the ceremony, as they are unavailable for the match at the Vélodrome.

