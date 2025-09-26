BY COUNTRIES
Ballon d’Or 2025: Pedri prefers the Champions League to the individual award

Soccer
By Paul Arnaud DEGUENON
Update:
Less than 1 min.reading
gettyimages-2190982457-612x612
Le milieu de terrain du Barça, Pedri@getty images
Ahead of the 2025 Ballon d’Or ceremony in Paris tonight, Barcelona’s midfielder chose the UEFA Champions League over the most prestigious individual award.

A few hours before the 2025 Ballon d’Or ceremony this Monday evening in Paris, Pedri made his priorities clear. The FC Barcelona midfielder, ranked 11th in the overall standings for the prestigious trophy, said he would prioritize the Champions League for his club over any individual award.

The Ballon d’Or? I’d rather win the Champions League with Barça,” the Spanish international said, quoted by TouchlineX. “I’ve never cared about personal awards. What matters is that the team wins and that the supporters are proud.

The winner of the 2025 Ballon d’Or will be announced tonight. For this edition, the competition is very strong: Ousmane Dembélé, Lamine Yamal, Kylian Mbappé, Mohamed Salah, Vitinha and Raphinha are among the favorites for the coveted prize.

