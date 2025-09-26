BY COUNTRIES
Ballon d’Or 2025: only only two African players in the top 10

Soccer
By Paul Arnaud DEGUENON
Update:
Less than 1 min.reading
le trophée du Ballon d'Or
Le trophée du Ballon d'Or @AFP
Only two African players appear in this year’s Ballon d’Or top 10.

African football will be represented this year by two of its biggest figures in the final Ballon d’Or ranking. Moroccan Achraf Hakimi and Egyptian Mohamed Salah are the only players from the continent to appear in the top 10 unveiled Monday evening in Paris by France Football.

After an exceptional season with Paris Saint-Germain, Hakimi won both Ligue 1 and the Champions League. Salah, meanwhile, led Liverpool to the Premier League title while finishing as the Premier League’s top scorer.

The rest of the top 10 includes Ousmane Dembélé, Raphinha, Vitinha, Cole Palmer, Nuno Mendes, Gianluigi Donnarumma, Kylian Mbappé and Lamine Yamal.

