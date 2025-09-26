BY COUNTRIES
Europe

Ballon d’Or 2025: Neymar outraged by Raphinha’s 5th-place finish

Soccer
By Paul Arnaud DEGUENON
Update:
Less than 1 min.reading
In a social media post, Neymar criticized the overall Ballon d’Or 2025 ranking, with Raphinha landing in 5th place.

And the winner of the 2025 Ballon d’Or is Ousmane Dembélé. A heavy favorite for the prestigious individual award, the French forward claimed the prize ahead of notably Lamine Yamal, who will have to settle for the Kopa Trophy as the best young player of the year.

But already, the overall Ballon d’Or ranking is causing a stir worldwide. Among the critics is none other than Neymar. On social media, the Brazilian slammed the 5th place awarded to Raphinha, despite being a key architect of Barça’s La Liga-Cup double last season. “Raphinha 5th, that’s a joke”, he commented.

