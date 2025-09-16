Ballon d’Or 2025: Michael Owen has made his choice

- Advertisement -

Former Manchester United and Real Madrid striker Michael Owen has shown a clear preference for Ousmane Dembélé in the race for the Ballon d’Or 2025.

Asked by Sportskeeda, the 2001 Ballon d’Or winner believes the French international was “the best player of the year”, ahead of FC Barcelona prodigy Lamine Yamal and Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah.

“ Yamal has every chance, he’s an incredibly talented player. But I found PSG simply brilliant last season, and Dembélé would probably be my choice “, he said. “Salah also deserves an honorable mention, as he does every year. But with PSG’s exceptional season, I’d vote for Dembélé,” he added.

With 35 goals and 16 assists, Ousmane Dembélé was one of the main architects of Paris Saint-Germain’s historic quadruple in 2024–2025: UEFA Champions League, Ligue 1, Coupe de France and UEFA Super Cup.