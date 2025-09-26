Ballon d’Or 2025: Mbappé 7th, Salah 4th, the overall standings

- Advertisement -

Discover the overall ranking of the 2025 Ballon d’Or. The title went to Ousmane Dembélé, who lifted the trophy ahead of Yamal and Vitinha.

The winner of the 2025 Ballon d’Or was announced this Monday at the Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris. Paris Saint-Germain forward Ousmane Dembélé won the Ballon d’Or this year ahead of players such as Lamine Yamal and Kylian Mbappé of Barcelona.

A well-deserved honor for the French international who had an impressive 2024-2025 season, capped by a historic treble. With this triumph, the complete Ballon d’Or ranking for this year is now known.

Top 30:

1) Ousmane Dembélé (PSG / France)

2) Lamine Yamal (FC Barcelona / Spain)

3) Vitinha (PSG / Portugal)

4) Mohamed Salah (Liverpool / Egypt)

5) Raphinha (FC Barcelona / Brazil)

6) Achraf Hakimi (PSG / Morocco)

7) Kylian Mbappé (Real Madrid / France)

8) Cole Palmer (Chelsea / England)

9) Gianluigi Donnarumma (PSG, Manchester City / Italy)

10) Nuno Mendes (PSG / Portugal)

11) Pedri (FC Barcelona / Spain)

12) Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (Napoli, PSG / Georgia)

13) Harry Kane (Bayern Munich / England)

14) Désiré Doué (PSG / France)

15) Viktor Gyökeres (Sporting Portugal, Arsenal / Sweden)

16) Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid / Brazil)

17) Robert Lewandowski (FC Barcelona / Poland)

18) Scott McTominay (Napoli / Scotland)

19) João Neves (PSG / Portugal)

20) Lautaro Martinez (Inter / Argentina)

21) Serhou Guirassy (Borussia Dortmund / Guinea)

22) Alexis Mac Allister (Liverpool / Argentina)

23) Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid / England)

24) Fabián Ruiz (PSG / Spain)

25) Denzel Dumfries (Inter / Netherlands)

26) Erling Haaland (Manchester City / Norway)

27) Declan Rice (Arsenal / England)

28) Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool / Netherlands)

29) Florian Wirtz (Bayer Leverkusen / Germany)

30) Michaël Olise (Bayern Munich / France)





