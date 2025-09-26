BY COUNTRIES
Live logo
Search
spot_img
Accueil image/svg+xml Sport image/svg+xml Soccer image/svg+xml Ballon d'Or 2025: Mbappé 7th, Salah 4th, the overall standings
Europe

Ballon d’Or 2025: Mbappé 7th, Salah 4th, the overall standings

Soccer
By Paul Arnaud DEGUENON
Update:
1 min.reading
gettyimages-2167312379-612x612
Kylian Mbappé@Getty images
- Advertisement -

Discover the overall ranking of the 2025 Ballon d’Or. The title went to Ousmane Dembélé, who lifted the trophy ahead of Yamal and Vitinha.

The winner of the 2025 Ballon d’Or was announced this Monday at the Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris. Paris Saint-Germain forward Ousmane Dembélé won the Ballon d’Or this year ahead of players such as Lamine Yamal and Kylian Mbappé of Barcelona.

- Publicité-

A well-deserved honor for the French international who had an impressive 2024-2025 season, capped by a historic treble. With this triumph, the complete Ballon d’Or ranking for this year is now known.

Top 30:

1) Ousmane Dembélé (PSG / France)

- Publicité-

2) Lamine Yamal (FC Barcelona / Spain)

3) Vitinha (PSG / Portugal)

4) Mohamed Salah (Liverpool / Egypt)

- Publicité-

5) Raphinha (FC Barcelona / Brazil)

6) Achraf Hakimi (PSG / Morocco)

7) Kylian Mbappé (Real Madrid / France)

8) Cole Palmer (Chelsea / England)

9) Gianluigi Donnarumma (PSG, Manchester City / Italy)

10) Nuno Mendes (PSG / Portugal)

11) Pedri (FC Barcelona / Spain)

12) Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (Napoli, PSG / Georgia)

13) Harry Kane (Bayern Munich / England)

14) Désiré Doué (PSG / France)

15) Viktor Gyökeres (Sporting Portugal, Arsenal / Sweden)

16) Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid / Brazil)

17) Robert Lewandowski (FC Barcelona / Poland)

18) Scott McTominay (Napoli / Scotland)

19) João Neves (PSG / Portugal)

20) Lautaro Martinez (Inter / Argentina)

21) Serhou Guirassy (Borussia Dortmund / Guinea)

22) Alexis Mac Allister (Liverpool / Argentina)

23) Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid / England)

24) Fabián Ruiz (PSG / Spain)

25) Denzel Dumfries (Inter / Netherlands)

26) Erling Haaland (Manchester City / Norway)

27) Declan Rice (Arsenal / England)

28) Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool / Netherlands)

29) Florian Wirtz (Bayer Leverkusen / Germany)

30) Michaël Olise (Bayern Munich / France)



- Publicité-

LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

S'il vous plaît entrez votre commentaire!
S'il vous plaît entrez votre nom ici

Captcha verification failed!
Le score de l'utilisateur captcha a échoué. Contactez nous s'il vous plait!
EN CONTINU
Benin

Law on people of African descent: Olivier Serva, French MP, obtains Beninese citizenship

Benin

Benin: the Baccalaureate Office digitizes requests for official documents via an online platform

Benin

Savalou : a young girl found decapitated on the Logozohè road

Europe

The Ballon d’Or Isn’t Made of Gold: The Manufacturing Secrets of the Highly Coveted Trophy

Benin

Benin: Daniel Edah officially joins Les Démocrates and calls for reconciliation and prosperity

Nigeria

Tiwa Savage reveals that her viral sex tape was the result of a bet

Benin

Microcrédit Alafia: loan amounts increased to 200,000 FCFA

Burkina Faso

UFOA B U17 Tournament 2025: Nigeria already sends a warning to Burkina Faso

World

MMA : McGregor ready to return for a historic fight… at the White House

Morocco

PSG: Achraf Hakimi breaks his silence on rape allegations

VOIR TOUS LES FLASHS