Ballon d’Or 2025: Luis Enrique voted coach of the year, Donnarumma best goalkeeper

Winner of the Champions League with PSG, Luis Enrique was voted Coach of the Year at the 2025 Ballon d’Or ceremony taking place in Paris. Gianluigi Donnarumma was voted Goalkeeper of the Year.

The 2025 Ballon d’Or ceremony is taking place in Paris, France. After, notably, the coronation of Lamine Yamal as Young Player of the Year, it was Luis Enrique’s turn to be honored. The Spanish coach won the Johan Cruyff Trophy for Coach of the Year. The award recognizes his huge work at the head of PSG, which last season secured its first Champions League.

“It’s time to thank many people, first of all my family. Then I’d like to thank everyone at PSG and the players because they had an incredible season. I want to thank two very important people: Nasser Al-Khelaïfi, always attentive to the team, and above all Mr. Luis Campos. I remember the first meeting at my place, we connected from the first minutes, it was sensational for me. And after that, a small reflection: all the players who are here, it’s nice to receive an individual trophy, but I think the most important thing is to have the recognition of your supporters and of the people who love football,” the Spaniard reacted.

The Yachine Trophy for Goalkeeper of the Year went to Gianluigi Donnarumma. Impressive between the posts, the Italian goalkeeper had a perfect 2024-2025 season in PSG colors. This is the second time in his career that the new Manchester City goalkeeper has won this honor, after 2021.

“I am honored to receive this award. I am very happy with my performance over the past season. We achieved incredible results. Thanks to the whole team, to all my former teammates, it’s also thanks to them that I’m here tonight. Today, I’m focused on my new adventure. I thank Manchester City, we have a lot of goals to achieve. I hope to be as effective as I was with my former club,” he said after his triumph.

GIANLUIGI DONNARUMMA IS THE 2025 YACHINE TROPHY WINNER! He already won it in 2021! #TrophéeYachine #ballondor pic.twitter.com/VZDneX87N3 — Ballon d'Or (@ballondor) September 22, 2025