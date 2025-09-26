BY COUNTRIES
Ballon d’Or 2025: Lionel Messi savors Ousmane Dembélé’s triumph

By Paul Arnaud DEGUENON
Update:
Less than 1 min.reading
Un autre Messi ? Antonela, la femme de Lionel Messi, répond aux rumeurs de grossesse
Un autre Messi ? Antonela, la femme de Lionel Messi, répond aux rumeurs de grossesse@pulse sport
Lionel Messi also reacted to Ousmane Dembélé’s triumph, the winner of the 2025 Ballon d’Or. The Inter Miami captain congratulated his former PSG teammate on this well-deserved title.

The 2025 Ballon d’Or winner was announced this Monday at the Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris. Paris Saint-Germain forward Ousmane Dembélé won this year’s Ballon d’Or ahead of players like Lamine Yamal and Vitinha.

A well-deserved coronation for the French international who achieved a historic treble with the Parisians. It earned him congratulations from none other than Lionel Messi. On social media, the Argentine star congratulated his former PSG teammate on this title.

“Big Ous! Congratulations, I’m so happy for you. You deserve it”, commented La Pulga on Instagram. Dembouz will appreciate this message from the eight-time France Football Ballon d’Or winner.

