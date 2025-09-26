BY COUNTRIES
Live logo
Search
spot_img
Accueil image/svg+xml Sport image/svg+xml Soccer image/svg+xml Ballon d'Or 2025: Lamine Yamal retains the Kopa Trophy
Europe

Ballon d’Or 2025: Lamine Yamal retains the Kopa Trophy

Soccer
By Paul Arnaud DEGUENON
Update:
1 min.reading
Lamine Yamal
Lamine Yamal, attaquant du BarÃ§a@google
- Advertisement -

The Ballon d’Or 2025 ceremony is taking place at the Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris, France. In contention for the crown, Lamine Yamal has just won the Kopa Trophy for the best young player of the year.

This year’s Kopa Trophy winner is Lamine Yamal. The Barça forward picked up the award Monday evening during the Ballon d’Or 2025 ceremony taking place in Paris. A trophy awarded to the best young player of the year.

- Publicité-

Facing a field of players, the Catalan notably finished ahead of Désiré Doué and his teammate Pau Cubarsi to claim the title. It’s the second time in his career that the Spanish prodigy has won this prize after his first title in 2024.

“I’d like to thank France Football for the award, I’m very happy to be here once again. I’d like to thank my club, my national team and my family. I haven’t forgotten my teammates like Cubarsi and Raphinha. I’ll keep working”, Yamal reacted after his triumph.

- Publicité-

Notably, on the women’s side, the trophy went to Vicky Lopez. The FC Barcelona player appeared in 37 matches last season for a total of 11 goals and two assists across all competitions.

- Publicité-

LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

S'il vous plaît entrez votre commentaire!
S'il vous plaît entrez votre nom ici

Captcha verification failed!
Le score de l'utilisateur captcha a échoué. Contactez nous s'il vous plait!
EN CONTINU
Benin

Law on people of African descent: Olivier Serva, French MP, obtains Beninese citizenship

Benin

Benin: the Baccalaureate Office digitizes requests for official documents via an online platform

Benin

Savalou : a young girl found decapitated on the Logozohè road

Europe

The Ballon d’Or Isn’t Made of Gold: The Manufacturing Secrets of the Highly Coveted Trophy

Benin

Benin: Daniel Edah officially joins Les Démocrates and calls for reconciliation and prosperity

Nigeria

Tiwa Savage reveals that her viral sex tape was the result of a bet

Benin

Microcrédit Alafia: loan amounts increased to 200,000 FCFA

Burkina Faso

UFOA B U17 Tournament 2025: Nigeria already sends a warning to Burkina Faso

World

MMA : McGregor ready to return for a historic fight… at the White House

Morocco

PSG: Achraf Hakimi breaks his silence on rape allegations

VOIR TOUS LES FLASHS