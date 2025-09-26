Ballon d’Or 2025: Lamine Yamal retains the Kopa Trophy

- Advertisement -

The Ballon d’Or 2025 ceremony is taking place at the Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris, France. In contention for the crown, Lamine Yamal has just won the Kopa Trophy for the best young player of the year.

Facing a field of players, the Catalan notably finished ahead of Désiré Doué and his teammate Pau Cubarsi to claim the title. It’s the second time in his career that the Spanish prodigy has won this prize after his first title in 2024.

“I’d like to thank France Football for the award, I’m very happy to be here once again. I’d like to thank my club, my national team and my family. I haven’t forgotten my teammates like Cubarsi and Raphinha. I’ll keep working”, Yamal reacted after his triumph.

LAMINE YAMAL IS THE 2025 KOPA TROPHY!



The 18-year-old Spanish wonder boy is the first to do it back-to-back!! ✨🇪🇸#TrophéeKopa #ballondor pic.twitter.com/7yuzJEMeMy — Ballon d'Or (@ballondor) September 22, 2025

Notably, on the women’s side, the trophy went to Vicky Lopez. The FC Barcelona player appeared in 37 matches last season for a total of 11 goals and two assists across all competitions.