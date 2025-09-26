Ballon d’Or 2025: Kylian Mbappé reacts to Ousmane Dembélé’s win

- Advertisement -

Kylian Mbappé also reacted to Ousmane Dembélé’s triumph, the winner of the 2025 Ballon d’Or. And the Real Madrid forward congratulated his fellow Frenchman.

The winner of the 2025 Ballon d’Or was announced on Monday at the Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris. Paris Saint-Germain forward Ousmane Dembélé won this year’s Ballon d’Or ahead of players like Lamine Yamal and Kylian Mbappé of Barcelona. A well-deserved award for the French international, who had an impressive 2024–2025 season, capped by a historic treble.

The triumph was celebrated by his compatriot Kylian Mbappé. Finishing 7th in the overall ranking, the Real Madrid forward congratulated the Parisian on his title. “It’s emotions, my brother. You deserve it a thousand times!”, the Real Madrid player posted on his Instagram story.