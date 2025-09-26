BY COUNTRIES
Europe

Ballon d’Or 2025 : Iniesta won’t choose between Dembélé and Yamal

Soccer
By Paul Arnaud DEGUENON
Update:
Less than 1 min.reading
le trophée du Ballon d'Or
Le trophée du Ballon d'Or @AFP
Andrés Iniesta refused to name a favorite between Ousmane Dembélé and Lamine Yamal, both in contention for the Ballon d’Or 2025.

Former Barça great Andrés Iniesta shared his view on the Ballon d’Or 2025 race. Asked by El Chiringuito TV about the chances of Ousmane Dembélé (PSG) and Lamine Yamal (Barcelona), the Barça legend remained evasive.

“I don’t know who will win. But whoever does will deserve it. Lamine, Ousmane? Who’s the best player in the world? There are many”, he said. The two players are among the leading contenders after a particularly successful season with their respective clubs.

