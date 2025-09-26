Ballon d’Or 2025 : Iniesta won’t choose between Dembélé and Yamal

- Advertisement -

Andrés Iniesta refused to name a favorite between Ousmane Dembélé and Lamine Yamal, both in contention for the Ballon d’Or 2025.

Former Barça great Andrés Iniesta shared his view on the Ballon d’Or 2025 race. Asked by El Chiringuito TV about the chances of Ousmane Dembélé (PSG) and Lamine Yamal (Barcelona), the Barça legend remained evasive.

“I don’t know who will win. But whoever does will deserve it. Lamine, Ousmane? Who’s the best player in the world? There are many”, he said. The two players are among the leading contenders after a particularly successful season with their respective clubs.