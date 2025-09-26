BY COUNTRIES
Europe

Ballon d'Or 2025 : France joins Argentina at the top of the all-time winners list

By Paul Arnaud DEGUENON
le trophée du Ballon d'Or
Le trophée du Ballon d'Or @AFP
With Ousmane Dembélé’s coronation, France joins Argentina at the top of the list of nations with the most Ballon d’Or titles (8 trophies each).

Ousmane Dembélé’s triumph, crowned Monday night at the Théâtre du Châtelet in front of Lamine Yamal (FC Barcelona), allows France to equal a historic record. With this eighth Ballon d’Or, France joins Argentina at the top of the ranking of the most decorated nations.

Until now, Argentina had led alone thanks to the eight trophies won by Lionel Messi. France, meanwhile, has seen six different players honoured throughout its history, including Michel Platini, Zinédine Zidane, Karim Benzema… and now Ousmane Dembélé.

Behind them, Germany, the Netherlands and Portugal occupy third place with seven Ballon d’Or titles each, ahead of Italy, Brazil and England (five trophies).

Ranking of the most decorated nations :

  • Argentina – 8
  • France – 8
  • Germany – 7
  • Netherlands – 7
  • Portugal – 7 (including five for Cristiano Ronaldo)
  • Italy – 5
  • Brazil – 5
  • England – 5
