Ballon d’Or 2025 : follow the ceremony live here

- Advertisement -

The 2025 Ballon d’Or ceremony will take place this Monday, September 22, 2025, starting at 8:00 PM (GMT+1) at the Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris. Follow the ceremony live here.

The Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris will host the 2025 Ballon d’Or ceremony this Monday, September 22. The event, organized by France Football, will crown the successor to Rodri, the 2024 winner ahead of Vinicius Junior.

- Publicité-

This year, the race seems more open than ever. Ousmane Dembélé, who enjoyed a great season with Paris Saint-Germain, and FC Barcelona’s Spanish prodigy Lamine Yamal are seen as the main favorites. But other contenders could still defy expectations.

The Ballon d’Or, the most prestigious individual award in world football, is based on three criteria: individual and decisive performances, team record, and conduct on and off the pitch. Verdict tonight in Paris, starting at 8:00 PM (GMT+1). An event to follow live on Bénin Web TV.

- Publicité-