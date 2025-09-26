Ballon d’Or 2025: criteria revealed, Dembélé and Yamal favorites

- Advertisement -

A few hours before the Ballon d’Or ceremony, France Football, the trophy’s organizer, specified the criteria that will guide the award this year.

France Football, organizer of the Ballon d’Or, listed the three criteria that will determine this year’s winner. According to Vincent Garcia, CEO of the weekly, he alone knows the identity of the laureate before the official announcement scheduled for Monday evening.

“I am the only one who knows the name of the winner before the ceremony,” he said before detailing the determining elements:

Individual performances, decisive and outstanding.

Titles won during the season.

Fair play and attitude, on and off the field.

According to trends, the 2025 edition should be contested between Ousmane Dembélé, impressive with Paris Saint-Germain, and the Spanish prodigy Lamine Yamal, the breakout star of FC Barcelona.

Rodri, Manchester City’s midfielder and the reigning winner, had finished ahead of Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid) in the 2024 edition.



