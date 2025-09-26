Ballon 2025: Serhou Guirassy 21st, Bellingham 23rd, the rankings from 30th to 24th

- Advertisement -

France Football has revealed the last 6 in the Ballon d’Or 2025 ranking. The official ceremony will take place this Monday evening in Paris.

Who will be the Ballon d’Or 2025 winner? The ceremony for the prestigious individual award will take place this Monday evening at the Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris, France. While we wait to learn the successor to Rodri, winner of the previous edition, France Football has already released part of the overall ranking.

The ranking from 30th to 21st

In 30th place is the first French player in the top 30, Michael Olise. Ahead of him are two Liverpool players: Florian Wirtz (29th) and Virgil van Dijk (28th). In 27th is the man who knocked Real Madrid out in the Champions League quarter-finals, the Englishman Declan Rice. Finally, 26th is Erling Haaland, marking his worst Ballon d’Or placing.

European runner-up with Inter, Denzel Dumfries is 25th. The highest-placed Paris player, Fabian Ruiz, is 24th. Real Madrid’s Jude Bellingham is 23rd. A shadowy figure for the Reds, Alexis Mac Allister is 22nd, behind BVB striker Serhou Guirassy (21st).