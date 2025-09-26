BY COUNTRIES
Live logo
Search
spot_img
Accueil image/svg+xml Sport image/svg+xml Soccer image/svg+xml Ballon 2025: Serhou Guirassy 21st, Bellingham 23rd, the rankings from 30th to 24th
Europe

Ballon 2025: Serhou Guirassy 21st, Bellingham 23rd, the rankings from 30th to 24th

Soccer
By Romaric Déguénon
Update:
Less than 1 min.reading
Jude Bellingham
Jude Bellingham@Eurosport
- Advertisement -

France Football has revealed the last 6 in the Ballon d’Or 2025 ranking. The official ceremony will take place this Monday evening in Paris.

Who will be the Ballon d’Or 2025 winner? The ceremony for the prestigious individual award will take place this Monday evening at the Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris, France. While we wait to learn the successor to Rodri, winner of the previous edition, France Football has already released part of the overall ranking.

- Publicité-

The ranking from 30th to 21st

In 30th place is the first French player in the top 30, Michael Olise. Ahead of him are two Liverpool players: Florian Wirtz (29th) and Virgil van Dijk (28th). In 27th is the man who knocked Real Madrid out in the Champions League quarter-finals, the Englishman Declan Rice. Finally, 26th is Erling Haaland, marking his worst Ballon d’Or placing.

European runner-up with Inter, Denzel Dumfries is 25th. The highest-placed Paris player, Fabian Ruiz, is 24th. Real Madrid’s Jude Bellingham is 23rd. A shadowy figure for the Reds, Alexis Mac Allister is 22nd, behind BVB striker Serhou Guirassy (21st).

- Publicité-

LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

S'il vous plaît entrez votre commentaire!
S'il vous plaît entrez votre nom ici

Captcha verification failed!
Le score de l'utilisateur captcha a échoué. Contactez nous s'il vous plait!
EN CONTINU
Benin

Law on people of African descent: Olivier Serva, French MP, obtains Beninese citizenship

Benin

Benin: the Baccalaureate Office digitizes requests for official documents via an online platform

Benin

Savalou : a young girl found decapitated on the Logozohè road

Europe

The Ballon d’Or Isn’t Made of Gold: The Manufacturing Secrets of the Highly Coveted Trophy

Benin

Benin: Daniel Edah officially joins Les Démocrates and calls for reconciliation and prosperity

Nigeria

Tiwa Savage reveals that her viral sex tape was the result of a bet

Benin

Microcrédit Alafia: loan amounts increased to 200,000 FCFA

Burkina Faso

UFOA B U17 Tournament 2025: Nigeria already sends a warning to Burkina Faso

World

MMA : McGregor ready to return for a historic fight… at the White House

Morocco

PSG: Achraf Hakimi breaks his silence on rape allegations

VOIR TOUS LES FLASHS