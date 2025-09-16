BY COUNTRIES
Live logo
Search
spot_img
Accueil image/svg+xml Sport image/svg+xml Soccer image/svg+xml Augsburg: Steve Mounié reported to be joining Alanyaspor in Turkey
Benin

Augsburg: Steve Mounié reported to be joining Alanyaspor in Turkey

Soccer
By Paul Arnaud DEGUENON
Update:
Less than 1 min.reading
Steve Mounié
Steve Mounié@Megasports
- Advertisement -

Short on playing time at Augsburg, Steve Mounié could bounce back at Alanyaspor as the Turkish club negotiates with the German side to sign the Beninese international.

Steve Mounié in Turkey? According to several German outlets such as BILD and Kicker, the Beninese striker is about to sign with Alanyaspor. The Alanya-based club is said to have reached an agreement with the player and his club Augsburg for a free transfer.

- Publicité-

This departure is significant. At 30, the Cheetahs’ captain reportedly expressed his desire to leave the German club due to lack of playing time. The striker was not in the coach’s plans for this season, which pushed him to seek a club where he could regularly reclaim a starting spot.

Behind this transfer lies a clear ambition: to prepare as best as possible for the Africa Cup of Nations 2025, scheduled to take place in Morocco. By joining the Süper Lig, Mounié hopes to rack up minutes, stay in form, and bring all his experience to Benin.

- Publicité-

- Publicité-

LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

S'il vous plaît entrez votre commentaire!
S'il vous plaît entrez votre nom ici

Captcha verification failed!
Le score de l'utilisateur captcha a échoué. Contactez nous s'il vous plait!
EN CONTINU
Burkina Faso

Burkina Faso: President of Sierra Leone visits Ouagadougou

Nigeria

“I hope my daughter won’t accept the things I accepted,” Annie Idibia after her divorce from 2Face

World

99,763 citizens aged 100 and over identified in Japan

World

A former imam sentenced to 10 years in prison for sexually abusing four underage girls in a mosque

Benin

Death of Elise Tolah in a car accident: Molare released after two months in prison

Manchester City: bad news for Omar Marmoush ahead of the clash with Man united

Europe

Champions League: with Aubameyang, OM’s squad for the clash against Real Madrid

Europe

Yamal’s injury: Barça and the Spanish Federation trade blows

Benin

Customs recruitment competition: an additional session of fitness tests scheduled

World

A Lionel Messi Panini card fetches a record price

VOIR TOUS LES FLASHS