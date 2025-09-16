Augsburg: Steve Mounié reported to be joining Alanyaspor in Turkey

- Advertisement -

Short on playing time at Augsburg, Steve Mounié could bounce back at Alanyaspor as the Turkish club negotiates with the German side to sign the Beninese international.

Steve Mounié in Turkey? According to several German outlets such as BILD and Kicker, the Beninese striker is about to sign with Alanyaspor. The Alanya-based club is said to have reached an agreement with the player and his club Augsburg for a free transfer.

- Publicité-

This departure is significant. At 30, the Cheetahs’ captain reportedly expressed his desire to leave the German club due to lack of playing time. The striker was not in the coach’s plans for this season, which pushed him to seek a club where he could regularly reclaim a starting spot.

Behind this transfer lies a clear ambition: to prepare as best as possible for the Africa Cup of Nations 2025, scheduled to take place in Morocco. By joining the Süper Lig, Mounié hopes to rack up minutes, stay in form, and bring all his experience to Benin.

- Publicité-