Atalanta: Juric puts pressure on Ademola Lookman

Still absent since the start of the season, Ademola Lookman will not play again for Atalanta as long as he doesn’t show more commitment. His coach, Ivan Juric, was very clear about that.

The Nigerian international, who expressed his desire to leave Bergamo this summer, hasn’t played a single minute in Serie A. And Juric doesn’t intend to give in. « Lookman to Paris? I don’t think so. The situation is unpleasant and not very pretty », the Croatian coach told DAZN.

As Atalanta prepare to face Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League, Juric insists on the importance of the right mindset: « We need players willing to give their all for the shirt. »