Arrest of journalist Comlan Hugues Sossoukpè: Ivory Coast finally breaks the silence but …

The Ivorian government admits to having executed an international arrest warrant against the Beninese journalist, who was urgently extradited to Cotonou. However, it claims to be unaware of his refugee status and denies any accusations of a premeditated trap.

Ivory Coast finally breaks its silence on the case of the arrest of the Beninese journalist and whistleblower Comlan Hugues Sossoukpè. Arrested in Abidjan and extradited to Cotonou while he was there on an official invitation, his case has sparked a heated controversy in the media and diplomatic circles.

Accused of having set up an ambush, the Ivorian side maintains that it merely acted within the framework of judicial cooperation with Benin.

“We executed a warrant, in the normal course of judicial cooperation between our two countries,” said Amadou Coulibaly, the Ivorian Minister of Communication and spokesperson for the government.

An ambush?

In his statement, he confirmed his country’s direct involvement in the operation. This statement echoes one made a few days earlier by his Beninese counterpart, Wilfried Léandre Houngbédji, who had already mentioned Abidjan’s collaboration in the extradition process.

However, the Ivorian minister emphasized that the Ivorian authorities were completely unaware of the refugee status granted to Sossoukpè and were not informed that he was the subject of an international arrest warrant at the time of his invitation.

As a reminder, journalist Comlan Hugues Sossoukpè had been invited, according to Amadou Coulibaly, as part of an event organized by the Ministry of Digital Transition, which had invited several journalists, without any particular targeting.

Since his extradition to Benin, Comlan Hugues Sossoukpè has been held in provisional detention. The charges against him include harassment through a computer system, rebellion, and advocating for terrorism. Supporters see these accusations as excessive or even political, in connection with his activities as a whistleblower and his regular criticisms of the Beninese authorities.