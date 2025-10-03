World

Argentina: squad for the match against Venezuela includes Lionel Messi

Argentina’s squad for the October camp has been announced. Lionel Messi is included.

Paul Arnaud DEGUENON
Paul Arnaud DEGUENON
View all articles
SOCCER
Lionel Messi avec le maillot de l'Argentine
Lionel Messi avec le maillot de l'Argentine @AFP
1 min read
Google News Comment
SUMMARY

Already qualified for the final phase of the 2026 World Cup, Argentina will play two friendlies this month during the October international break. The Albiceleste will face Venezuela and Puerto Rico on October 11 and 14 in the United States.

For these two matches, coach Lionel Scaloni has revealed the list of selected players. Captain Lionel Messi is part of the squad, as are Marseille players Leonardo Balerdi and Geronimo Rulli. Lyon’s Nicolas Tagliafico and his former Lyon teammate Thiago Almada are also included.

Read also : World Cup 2026 (Qualifiers): England’s squad without Bellingham and Foden

Argentina’s squad:

DON'T MISS