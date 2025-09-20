Al Nassr: Cristiano Ronaldo comes to João Félix’s aid

- Advertisement -

Al Nassr forward Cristiano Ronaldo slammed the critics who questioned Joao Felix’s transfer to Al-Nassr.

Cristiano Ronaldo did not appreciate the criticism aimed at his compatriot João Félix. Al-Nassr’s forward defended the former Chelsea player, who arrived this summer in Saudi Arabia for a fee estimated at £26 million (potentially rising to £43 million).

- Publicité-

The transfer of the 25-year-old Portuguese raised many questions, with some arguing he left European football too early for the Saudi Pro League. Yet Félix has already answered on the pitch with a hat-trick on his debut and an assist in five appearances in his new colors.

On the Portuguese podcast Chuveirinho, several commentators criticized his choice, saying he had exiled himself prematurely. That prompted Cristiano Ronaldo to react, who commented on a clip from the show on Instagram :

« Idiots don’t understand football, and yet they still give their opinion », the Portuguese star said.

- Publicité-



