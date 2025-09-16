BY COUNTRIES
AC Milan: Allegri full of praise for Modrić after his goal against Bologna

Soccer
By Paul Arnaud DEGUENON
Update:
Less than 1 min.reading
Le milieu de terrain de l'AC Milan, Luka Modric
Le milieu de terrain de l'AC Milan, Luka Modric@Goal
Goalscorer this weekend against Bologna on his debut for AC Milan (1-0), Luka Modric received praise from his coach Massimiliano Allegri.

AC Milan can thank Luka Modric. Named in the lineup this weekend against Bologna for the third matchday of Serie A, the Croatian midfielder grabbed the win for his side after a difficult match (1-0). The new Milan signing scored the only goal of the game in the 61st minute.

A fine performance that earned him praise from his coach. In the post-match press conference, Massimiliano Allegri lauded Modric, who is still as valuable despite being 40 years old.

“Modrić is an extraordinary player, it’s a pleasure to watch him play, he’s a really humble guy. He’s wonderful, he knows where the ball will end up a minute in advance.”, he said. With this victory, AC Milan sit in 5th place in the standings, three points behind leaders Napoli.

