World

A Lionel Messi Panini card fetches a record price

Soccer
By Paul Arnaud DEGUENON
Update:
Less than 1 min.reading
Le joueur par excellence du tournoi, Lionel Messi, embrasse le seul trophée qui manquait à sa collection.@google
Lionel Messi has broken an unexpected record after his Panini card sold for €1.3M in an online auction.

The sports memorabilia market has reached a new milestone with Lionel Messi. A Panini card depicting the Argentinian, issued during the 2004-2005 season, was sold for $1.5 million (about €1.28 million) in a private online sale.

This exceptional print dates back to Messi’s first full season in the FC Barcelona shirt. It now becomes the most expensive football card ever sold, surpassing the previous record held by a Pelé card from the 1958 World Cup, which fetched €1.13 million.

Authenticated by Professional Sports Authenticator (PSA), the global reference body, the card received a perfect 10/10 grade, a sign of impeccable condition. Among the 838 existing copies, this model stands out as one of the rarest and most sought-after on the market.

With this historic transaction, Messi once again confirms his status as an icon, not only on the pitch but also in the exclusive world of collectors.


