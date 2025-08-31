BY COUNTRIES
2026 World Cup qualifying: England squad without Alexander-Arnold

Soccer
By Paul Arnaud DEGUENON
Update:
Less than 1 min.reading
Le trophée de la Ligue des Champions @RMC Sport
England manager Thomas Tuchel has named his squad for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers scheduled for September.

Among the absentees is Trent Alexander-Arnold. The right-back, struggling at Real Madrid where he has lost his place to Dani Carvajal, was not selected. Several key players are also missing due to injuries: Cole Palmer, Jude Bellingham, Bukayo Saka, and Levi Colwill. Jack Grealish, Harry Maguire, and Phil Foden, longtime fixtures in the national team, are also not included in this list. The Three Lions will face Andorra and Serbia during this international window.

England squad:

  • Goalkeepers: Pickford, Henderson, Trafford
  • Defenders: Burn, Guehi, James, Konsa, Lewis-Skelly, Livramento, Spence, Stones
  • Midfielders: Anderson, Gibbs-White, Henderson, Rice, Rogers, Wharton
  • Forwards: Bowen, Eze, Gordon, Kane, Madueke, Rashford, Watkins
