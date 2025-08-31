2026 World Cup qualifying: England squad without Alexander-Arnold

- Advertisement -

England manager Thomas Tuchel has named his squad for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers scheduled for September.

Among the absentees is Trent Alexander-Arnold. The right-back, struggling at Real Madrid where he has lost his place to Dani Carvajal, was not selected. Several key players are also missing due to injuries: Cole Palmer, Jude Bellingham, Bukayo Saka, and Levi Colwill. Jack Grealish, Harry Maguire, and Phil Foden, longtime fixtures in the national team, are also not included in this list. The Three Lions will face Andorra and Serbia during this international window.

England squad:

Goalkeepers: Pickford, Henderson, Trafford

Defenders: Burn, Guehi, James, Konsa, Lewis-Skelly, Livramento, Spence, Stones

Midfielders: Anderson, Gibbs-White, Henderson, Rice, Rogers, Wharton

Forwards: Bowen, Eze, Gordon, Kane, Madueke, Rashford, Watkins