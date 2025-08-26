2026 World Cup (Qualifying) – Brazil: Carlo Ancelotti’s squad list without Neymar, Rodrygo and Vinicius Jr

- Advertisement -

Brazil's roster for the September camp is out. A 26-man Auriverde group, without stars Neymar, Rodrygo and Vinicius Junior.

Brazil head coach Carlo Ancelotti unveiled on Monday a 26-man list for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. The Auriverde will face Chile and Bolivia in September, without Neymar, Vinicius Junior, or Rodrygo.

The Santos forward, still in recovery, and the Real Madrid winger were not included. Vinicius Jr is suspended. To make up for these absences, Ancelotti has called up some fresh faces, including Kaio Jorge, Caio Henrique, Douglas Santos, João Pedro and Luiz Henrique.

“A player has to be at 100%”

Asked by ESPN Brazil, the Italian coach justified his choices: “Why didn’t I call up Rodrygo? I like him a lot. He still has time to recover and come back to the national team. A player who plays for the national team has to be in top shape. That’s a very important criterion. If a player isn’t at 100%, I can call up another one without a problem.”

As for Neymar, who has been dealing with repeated injuries, he’ll have to wait before returning to the Seleção. Ancelotti also reiterated his philosophy: “Did I explain to Rodrygo and Neymar why they weren’t selected? No. They know perfectly well how selection works: they have to play and be in good physical condition. I don’t need to explain. If they want explanations, they can call me. Rodrygo has my number, Neymar does too.”

Brazil, currently seeking consistency after a mixed Copa América campaign, is banking on this renewal to stay in the race in an always-demanding South American group.

Brazil’s full squad list

Goalkeepers

Alisson (Liverpool)

Bento (Al Nassr)

Hugo Souza (Corinthians)

Defenders

Alexsandro (Lille)

Alex Sandro (Flamengo)

Caio Henrique (Monaco)

Douglas Santos (Zenit)

Vanderson (Monaco)

Wesley (AS Roma)

Fabrício Bruno (Cruzeiro)

Gabriel Magalhães (Arsenal)

Marquinhos (PSG)

Midfielders

Andrey Santos (Chelsea)

Bruno Guimarães (Newcastle)

Casemiro (Manchester United)

Joelinton (Newcastle)

Lucas Paquetá (West Ham)

Forwards

Estêvão (Chelsea)

Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal)

João Pedro (Chelsea)

Kaio Jorge (Cruzeiro)

Luiz Henrique (Zenith)

Matheus Cunha (Manchester United)

Raphinha (FC Barcelona)

Richarlison (Tottenham)