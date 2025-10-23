2026 Women’s AFCON (Q): Egypt vs Ghana, Algeria vs Cameroon, Thursday’s schedule

Discover the matches scheduled this Thursday across Africa, counting for the first leg of the second qualifying round of the 2026 Women’s AFCON.

The second qualifying round of the 2026 Women’s AFCON continues this Thursday with the first-leg matches. Three games are on the schedule across Africa. A regular at this continental competition, Cameroon will lock horns with Algeria. A tough opponent for the Indomitable Lionesses, who must snatch victory to maximize their chances of qualifying for the final tournament.

The other highlight on the schedule pits Egypt against Ghana. Backed by a supportive home crowd, the Lady Pharaohs will try to get the upper hand over the Ghanaian side before the return leg next week.

Read also : World Cup 2026 (Q): the playoff matchups

The Schedule for this Thursday, October 23:

3:00 PM : Angola vs Malawi

4:00 PM : Egypt vs Ghana

6:00 PM : Algeria vs Cameroon