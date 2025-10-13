2026 presidential election: suspense persists over the Democrats’ duo

Between postponements, internal disagreements and a search for consensus, Boni Yayi’s party is playing for time 24 hours before the close of candidacy submissions.

Originally scheduled for October 11, the announcement of the presidential duo for the party Les Démocrates is still pending. While the Autonomous National Electoral Commission (CENA) is receiving candidacies for the April 12, 2026 presidential election between October 10 and 14, the opposition is still struggling to present its ticket.

In the ruling camp, the duo Romuald Wadagni – Mariam Chabi Talata is already known, even if their official candidacy filing has been slow to come. But within Les Démocrates, the situation is much more delicate.

The National Council, meant to formalize the duo’s selection, has been postponed several times, fuelling concerns and suspicions among the public. After an initial date announced for October 11, then a postponement to the 12th, the meeting is now expected to take place this Monday, October 13.

A choice already made, but not yet confirmed?

According to several sources close to the party, the two people chosen to represent Les Démocrates are reportedly already known internally. This National Council would therefore be only a formality for the public announcement.

But if the choice has been made, why so many postponements?

According to our information, the favoured duo does not yet enjoy unanimous support within the party. Some officials, visibly reluctant, continue to argue for a different political or regional balance, while others push for a strong ticket capable of embodying a break with the current order and offering credibility against the presidential camp.

These internal tensions reflect a crucial issue of cohesion. A hasty designation without consensus could expose rifts that would weaken the party on the eve of a decisive electoral battle.

The party leaders, starting with Boni Yayi, are therefore striving to bring together all sides before any official announcement. The goal: to present a united front and avoid a faction of the party breaking away or stepping back.

With the deadline for submitting candidacies set for October 14, Les Démocrates have only a few hours left to emerge from this uncertainty and enter the race. Any further delay could be seen as a sign of disorganization, even strategic weakness, in the face of a well-established presidential camp determined to hold on to power.

In the coming hours, all attention will therefore turn to Abomey-Calavi, where the decisive National Council will be held.

Between consensus, power struggles and balancing strategy, Boni Yayi’s party is staking its political credibility as much as its electoral future.