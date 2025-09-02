2026 Presidential Election: Sponsorship Form Collection Begins This Tuesday Under Strict Measures

- Advertisement -

The National Independent Electoral Commission (CENA) has set the practical arrangements for the collection of sponsorship forms for the 2026 presidential election.

According to the published decision, each form is unique, nominative, and highly secured. It will be handed directly to the deputies and mayors concerned, upon presentation of a valid identity document.

No collection by proxy will be accepted, in order to guarantee the authenticity and traceability of the sponsorship act in a sensitive electoral context.

The collection period runs from September 2 to September 12, 2025, exclusively at the CENA headquarters. Any collection outside this timeframe will be impossible.

Since sponsorship is an essential prerequisite for the admissibility of candidacies, this measure reflects the institution’s commitment to ensuring transparency and regularity at a crucial stage of the electoral process.