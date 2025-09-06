BY COUNTRIES
Live logo
Search
spot_img
Accueil image/svg+xml News image/svg+xml Politics image/svg+xml 2026 Presidential Election: “Les Démocrates” in No Hurry to Choose Their Candidate
Benin

2026 Presidential Election: “Les Démocrates” in No Hurry to Choose Their Candidate

Politics
By Edouard Djogbénou
Update:
Less than 1 min.reading
Guy Mitokpè, ancien président de la FNEB et ancien député à  l'assemblée Nationale
Guy Mitokpè, ancien président de la FNEB et ancien député à l'assemblée Nationale
- Advertisement -

With just one month to go before the submission of candidacy files for the 2026 presidential election, the opposition party Les Démocrates is taking its time to select its contender.

In a phone interview published on the party’s Facebook page, former MP Guy Mitokpè said that there is no rush for his party to designate its candidate.

- Publicité-

“We have all the time… We are in control of our agenda and will proceed according to the right timing,” said the former parliamentarian, who also serves as the party’s communication chief. Les Démocrates is led by former president Yayi Boni.

- Publicité-

LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

S'il vous plaît entrez votre commentaire!
S'il vous plaît entrez votre nom ici

Captcha verification failed!
Le score de l'utilisateur captcha a échoué. Contactez nous s'il vous plait!
EN CONTINU
Benin

Benin: Expérience Tèbè’s MPL withdraws from the Opposition Consultation Framework

Benin

Youth Day: Dedras NGO, Care Benin/Togo, and ECOWAS join forces for the future

Benin

2026 Presidential Election: Government Responds to Calls for Romuald Wadagni’s Resignation

Benin

Agoué: Robbery Foiled in a Church Thanks to Pastor and Police Intervention

Benin

2026 Presidential Election: Bertin Coovi Defends Romuald Wadagni and Slams Calls for His Resignation

Benin

Benin 2026 Presidential Election: Religious Leaders Call for Talon-Yayi Meeting

Morocco

World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Morocco Becomes First African Nation to Qualify

Morocco

World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Mauritania 2-0 Togo, Morocco 5-0 Niger, All Friday’s Results

World

World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Messi Equals Cristiano Ronaldo’s Record

Benin

World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: South Africa Crush Lesotho, Benin Edge Zimbabwe

VOIR TOUS LES FLASHS