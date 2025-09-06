2026 Presidential Election: “Les Démocrates” in No Hurry to Choose Their Candidate

- Advertisement -

With just one month to go before the submission of candidacy files for the 2026 presidential election, the opposition party Les Démocrates is taking its time to select its contender.

In a phone interview published on the party’s Facebook page, former MP Guy Mitokpè said that there is no rush for his party to designate its candidate.

“We have all the time… We are in control of our agenda and will proceed according to the right timing,” said the former parliamentarian, who also serves as the party’s communication chief. Les Démocrates is led by former president Yayi Boni.