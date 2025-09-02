BY COUNTRIES
2026 Presidential Election: Léon Basile Ahossi Once Again Shows an Ambiguous Position
Benin

2026 Presidential Election: Léon Basile Ahossi Once Again Shows an Ambiguous Position

Politics
By Edouard Djogbénou
Update:
1 min.reading
Rubrique Politique
Rubrique politique: BWT
Just months before the April 2026 presidential election, deputy Léon Basile Ahossi has returned to the center of the political debate. In a letter dated September 2, 2025, addressed to the Minister of Economy and Finance, the Les Démocrates lawmaker expressed his “enthusiasm” and “satisfaction” following the announcement of Romuald Wadagni’s candidacy, chosen by the ruling coalition.

In his letter, Ahossi highlighted the former minister’s professional experience, ethics, and listening skills, arguing that these qualities make him a credible candidate for the highest office. He went even further, stating that Wadagni inspires “hope and eagerness almost everywhere,” and concluded: “You are not only the candidate of the ruling parties. You are my candidate too.”

A posture that is not new

This is not the first time Léon Basile Ahossi has deviated from his party’s official line. In the past, the opposition lawmaker has taken personal positions that have not always reflected those of Les Démocrates. However, he has never gone so far as to openly break with his political group.

This new stance is therefore part of a continuity: that of a political actor who claims a certain freedom of tone and choice, without turning his back on his camp.

Sponsorship handed over to Boni Yayi

Indeed, despite this letter which has sparked reactions in public opinion, Léon Basile Ahossi did hand over his sponsorship form to the president of his party, Boni Yayi, just as the 27 other deputies of the parliamentary group did.

The central question now is this: when the campaign begins, will Ahossi campaign for the official candidate of Les Démocrates, or for Romuald Wadagni, whom he publicly praised? An ambiguity that could weigh heavily on the opposition’s strategy as the April 2026 election approaches.

