BY COUNTRIES
Live logo
Search
spot_img
Accueil image/svg+xml News image/svg+xml Politics image/svg+xml 2026 Presidential Election in Benin: The Democrats Denounce the Choice of Romuald Wadagni
Benin

2026 Presidential Election in Benin: The Democrats Denounce the Choice of Romuald Wadagni

Politics
By Edouard Djogbénou
Update:
Less than 1 min.reading
Boni Yayi au séminaire de formation des députés du parti Les Démocrates
Boni Yayi au séminaire de formation des députés du parti Les Démocrates
- Advertisement -

The nomination of Romuald Wadagni as the ruling coalition’s candidate for the 2026 presidential election continues to spark reactions.

Speaking to RFI, Eugène Azatassou, vice president of the opposition party Les Démocrates, did not mince his words. For him, this choice represents the continuation of what he described as “inhumane” social policies.

- Publicité-

“With Wadagni, the inhumane social policy will continue. With this choice, it is clear that even greater misery awaits,” the opposition figure declared.

According to him, behind the government’s grand infrastructure announcements, it is primarily a privileged minority that benefits. “Under the guise of so-called infrastructure achievements, it is the oligarchy—a minority—that will enrich itself, further deepening the people’s misery,” he denounced.

- Publicité-

Eugène Azatassou concluded that this choice makes the ruling coalition’s line and its implications clear for Beninese citizens: “With this choice, the Beninese people now know exactly what to expect.”

While Romuald Wadagni’s candidacy is presented by the ruling coalition as a guarantee of continuity and economic stability, the opposition intends to intensify its criticism to convince voters that change is necessary in 2026.

- Publicité-

LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

S'il vous plaît entrez votre commentaire!
S'il vous plaît entrez votre nom ici

Captcha verification failed!
Le score de l'utilisateur captcha a échoué. Contactez nous s'il vous plait!
EN CONTINU
Benin

Le Bénin adopte un plan stratégique 2025-2029 pour moderniser son armée

Benin

Bénin: 358 rangers intégrés officiellement dans le corps des gardes forestiers

Benin

Bénin: un test de sélection pour recruter 2.319 AME du primaire

Benin

Bénin: bientôt la construction d’un stade omnisports moderne à Parakou

Benin

Bénin – Grand Nokoué : les véhicules poids lourds désormais soumis à une réglementation stricte

Benin

Bénin: interdiction des constructions précaires le long de la route des Pêches

Benin

Bénin: compte-rendu du conseil des ministres du 3 septembre 2025

South Africa

South Africa: String of Injuries Ahead of Clashes Against Lesotho and Nigeria

Europe

Ballon d’Or 2025: Yamal or Dembélé? Dani Carvajal Has Made His Choice

Europe

Barça: Lamine Yamal Dismisses Any Talk of Fermín López Leaving

VOIR TOUS LES FLASHS