2026 Presidential Election in Benin: The Democrats Denounce the Choice of Romuald Wadagni

The nomination of Romuald Wadagni as the ruling coalition’s candidate for the 2026 presidential election continues to spark reactions.

Speaking to RFI, Eugène Azatassou, vice president of the opposition party Les Démocrates, did not mince his words. For him, this choice represents the continuation of what he described as “inhumane” social policies.

“With Wadagni, the inhumane social policy will continue. With this choice, it is clear that even greater misery awaits,” the opposition figure declared.

According to him, behind the government’s grand infrastructure announcements, it is primarily a privileged minority that benefits. “Under the guise of so-called infrastructure achievements, it is the oligarchy—a minority—that will enrich itself, further deepening the people’s misery,” he denounced.

Eugène Azatassou concluded that this choice makes the ruling coalition’s line and its implications clear for Beninese citizens: “With this choice, the Beninese people now know exactly what to expect.”

While Romuald Wadagni’s candidacy is presented by the ruling coalition as a guarantee of continuity and economic stability, the opposition intends to intensify its criticism to convince voters that change is necessary in 2026.