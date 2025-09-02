2026 Presidential Election in Benin: Kémi Séba Criticizes the Choice of Romuald Wadagni as the Ruling Coalition’s Candidate

- Advertisement -

Franco-Beninese activist Kémi Séba has reacted to the nomination of Romuald Wadagni, Minister of State in charge of Economy and Finance, as the ruling coalition’s candidate for the 2026 presidential election. In a statement shared through his communication channels, he argued that this choice illustrates the continuity of a system he describes as “locked” and “controlled by Françafrique.”

According to Kémi Séba, Romuald Wadagni’s candidacy fits into President Patrice Talon’s strategy to maintain influence over national political life beyond the end of his mandate. The activist accuses the minister of being a “pawn” backed by foreign leaders, particularly French President Emmanuel Macron and his Ivorian counterpart Alassane Ouattara.

He also reproaches Wadagni for embodying, in his view, a “policy of social injustice” pursued for nearly a decade and which has contributed to growing inequalities in Benin. In his remarks, he denounces the current electoral code, which he considers a mechanism designed to exclude several opposition figures.

While criticizing the ruling coalition’s choice, Kémi Séba calls on opponents of the current regime to organize themselves in order to put an end to what he describes as “the domination of a small elite aligned with foreign interests.”

