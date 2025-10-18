2026 presidential election: 2 doctors take the oath before the Court

The Constitutional Court held a special plenary hearing on Friday, 17 October 2025, dedicated to the swearing-in of the panel of three sworn physicians, in accordance with decision EP 25-001 of 3 October 2025 and the new Article 44 of the Beninese Constitution.

These experts will be tasked with assessing the physical and mental well-being of the candidates in the presidential election of 12 April 2026.

Presided over by Professor Cossi Dorothé Sossa, president of the high court, the session opened with the reading of the founding texts framing the medical panel’s mandate. The chief registrar, Me Sylvestre Farra, recalled the constitutional provisions requiring that any candidate for the presidency or vice-presidency present a state of health compatible with the functions to be performed.

CONTINUE AFTER THIS AD

Two of the three sworn physicians were present: Professors François Tognon Tchégnonsi, psychiatrist, and Léopold Houétondji Codjo, cardiologist. Professor Angèle Azon Kouanou, internist, currently on assignment abroad, will take the oath later. All three are recognized for their competence, integrity and experience within the Beninese medical community.

Before the Court, the physicians swore to carry out their mission “with rigor, loyalty, impartiality and in respect of professional confidentiality.” In a solemn tone, each raised their right hand and distinctly pronounced: “I swear.”

President Sossa then underlined the republican and strategic nature of their mission, essential to ensure that future leaders are fully able to assume their duties throughout the five-year term. He warned against any form of complacency, reminding those present that “an error of judgment could compromise the country’s future.”

Read also : Benin: MP Michel Sodjinou breaks his silence and defends himself

At the end of the ceremony, a working session brought together the members of the Court and the medical panel to specify the practical modalities for carrying out the mission.

This step marks an important turning point in the 2026 electoral process, where the health of candidates becomes a major criterion for transparency and institutional accountability.