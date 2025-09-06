BY COUNTRIES
Live logo
Search
spot_img
Accueil image/svg+xml News image/svg+xml Politics image/svg+xml 2026 Legislative Elections: Constitutional Court Launches Recruitment of Electoral Officers
Benin

2026 Legislative Elections: Constitutional Court Launches Recruitment of Electoral Officers

Politics
By Edouard Djogbénou
Update:
Less than 1 min.reading
Cour constitutionnelle
Cour constitutionnelle Ph: GouvBénin
- Advertisement -

Institutions involved in organizing the 2026 elections are stepping up efforts to ensure the success of the electoral process.

In this context, the Constitutional Court, which is responsible for electoral disputes, has announced the recruitment of its electoral delegates. The available positions include departmental delegates, municipal delegates, and district delegates.

- Publicité-

The recruited agents will serve as the eyes of the high court on the ground, with the mission of supervising elections across the entire national territory.

In total, the Constitutional Court plans to recruit 12 departmental delegates, 1,200 district delegates, and 160 municipal delegates. Eligibility requirements are as follows: a high school diploma (BAC) for district delegates, a bachelor’s degree (BAC +3) for municipal delegates, and a master’s degree (BAC +4) for departmental delegates.

- Publicité-

Applications are open from September 15 to October 14, 2025. Submissions must be made online via the platform: https://erecrutement.courconstitutionnelle.bj/

- Publicité-

LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

S'il vous plaît entrez votre commentaire!
S'il vous plaît entrez votre nom ici

Captcha verification failed!
Le score de l'utilisateur captcha a échoué. Contactez nous s'il vous plait!
EN CONTINU
Benin

Benin: Expérience Tèbè’s MPL withdraws from the Opposition Consultation Framework

Benin

Youth Day: Dedras NGO, Care Benin/Togo, and ECOWAS join forces for the future

Benin

2026 Presidential Election: Government Responds to Calls for Romuald Wadagni’s Resignation

Benin

Agoué: Robbery Foiled in a Church Thanks to Pastor and Police Intervention

Benin

2026 Presidential Election: Bertin Coovi Defends Romuald Wadagni and Slams Calls for His Resignation

Benin

Benin 2026 Presidential Election: Religious Leaders Call for Talon-Yayi Meeting

Morocco

World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Morocco Becomes First African Nation to Qualify

Morocco

World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Mauritania 2-0 Togo, Morocco 5-0 Niger, All Friday’s Results

World

World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Messi Equals Cristiano Ronaldo’s Record

Benin

World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: South Africa Crush Lesotho, Benin Edge Zimbabwe

VOIR TOUS LES FLASHS