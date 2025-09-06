2026 Legislative Elections: Constitutional Court Launches Recruitment of Electoral Officers

- Advertisement -

Institutions involved in organizing the 2026 elections are stepping up efforts to ensure the success of the electoral process.

In this context, the Constitutional Court, which is responsible for electoral disputes, has announced the recruitment of its electoral delegates. The available positions include departmental delegates, municipal delegates, and district delegates.

The recruited agents will serve as the eyes of the high court on the ground, with the mission of supervising elections across the entire national territory.

In total, the Constitutional Court plans to recruit 12 departmental delegates, 1,200 district delegates, and 160 municipal delegates. Eligibility requirements are as follows: a high school diploma (BAC) for district delegates, a bachelor’s degree (BAC +3) for municipal delegates, and a master’s degree (BAC +4) for departmental delegates.

Applications are open from September 15 to October 14, 2025. Submissions must be made online via the platform: https://erecrutement.courconstitutionnelle.bj/