2026 General Elections: Tax Authority Outlines Measures for Fiscal Clearance Certificate

By Edouard Djogbénou
Nicolas Yenoussi, Directeur général des impôts
In 2026, Beninese citizens will head to the polls for the general elections. One of the key documents required to validate candidacy applications is the fiscal clearance certificate (quitus fiscal).

To ensure its effective and uninterrupted availability, the General Directorate of Taxes (DGI) announced that it has undertaken technical work to strengthen its IT system.

These maintenance efforts aim to streamline access, prevent malfunctions, and speed up the processing of requests.

“I want to assure you of the ongoing measures to guarantee the platform’s upcoming launch,” wrote Nicolas Yenoussi in a statement.

Once operational, the platform will allow candidates for the various elections to submit their requests online, avoiding significant administrative hurdles.

It should be recalled that the fiscal clearance certificate was at the center of controversy during the 2019 legislative elections, with some candidates claiming it was used to exclude them from the race.

