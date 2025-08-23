BY COUNTRIES
Zangnanando: Water level exceeds critical threshold, several localities underwater

Zangnanando: Water level exceeds critical threshold, several localities underwater

By Edouard Djogbénou
The Operational Monitoring Cell for flood management has announced that the water level has reached 885 cm, 35 cm above the critical threshold set at 850 cm. The districts of Kpédékpo and Dovi are among the hardest hit.

Flooding from Lake Azili and several watercourses has swallowed up significant agricultural areas and many dwellings. Forced to harvest early, farmers fear heavy losses, especially since the season already had a delayed start.

Faced with the severity of the situation, Mayor Justin Kanninkpo has ordered a census of the affected households and producers, in collaboration with village and neighborhood leaders. While waiting for an aid plan, he urges the population to be cautious and avoid flood-prone areas.

The mobilization of local authorities, communities, and rescue services is considered crucial to limit the impact of this natural disaster.

