BY COUNTRIES
Live logo
Search
spot_img
Accueil image/svg+xml Sport image/svg+xml Soccer image/svg+xml Yamal's injury: Barça and the Spanish Federation trade blows
Europe

Yamal’s injury: Barça and the Spanish Federation trade blows

Soccer
By Paul Arnaud DEGUENON
Update:
1 min.reading
Lamine Yamal
Lamine Yamal@footmercato
- Advertisement -

Launched after Lamine Yamal’s injury during the September international break, the war of words between Barça and the Spanish Football Federation shows no sign of abating, with both sides firing at each other.

Barça is up in arms after the most recent international window. The Catalan club accuses the Spanish Federation of having mismanaged Lamine Yamal’s physical situation, already indispensable both for La Roja and for the Blaugrana, at just 18 years old. Struck by muscular discomfort, the winger was overused with the national team before returning diminished. Result: ruled out of league action and absent for his big Champions League debut.

- Publicité-

According to revelations from the show La Posesión of the Catalan daily SPORT, the matter goes beyond a simple medical case. Hansi Flick, worried about his prodigy, reportedly doubted the tone he used at the press conference before the match against Valencia, when he insisted on the need to protect his young player. His close associates reportedly reassured him: “the message was right”.

The heart of the problem lies in the communication between Barça and the Federation. Still according to SPORT, the club had warned the RFEF about Yamal’s discomfort and asked for the utmost caution. But the winger ultimately played two almost-full matches, despite Spain’s comfortable lead on the scoreboard. More troubling still: while the federation officially spoke of lower back pain, it was in reality persistent pubic discomfort.

- Publicité-

A “total lack of transparency,” accuses journalist Alfredo Martínez, who points to an incomprehensible handling that has created a toxic climate. Hansi Flick, affected by the situation, has deliberately limited media exchanges, while Barça’s sporting director, Deco, is calling for better coordination between clubs and national teams.

Beyond the individual case, the affair raises a broader question: how to protect a generation of precocious players, already exposed to a heavy physical load and intense media pressure, at just 18 years old?

- Publicité-

LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

S'il vous plaît entrez votre commentaire!
S'il vous plaît entrez votre nom ici

Captcha verification failed!
Le score de l'utilisateur captcha a échoué. Contactez nous s'il vous plait!
EN CONTINU
Burkina Faso

Burkina Faso: President of Sierra Leone visits Ouagadougou

Nigeria

“I hope my daughter won’t accept the things I accepted,” Annie Idibia after her divorce from 2Face

World

99,763 citizens aged 100 and over identified in Japan

World

A former imam sentenced to 10 years in prison for sexually abusing four underage girls in a mosque

Benin

Death of Elise Tolah in a car accident: Molare released after two months in prison

Manchester City: bad news for Omar Marmoush ahead of the clash with Man united

Europe

Champions League: with Aubameyang, OM’s squad for the clash against Real Madrid

Benin

Customs recruitment competition: an additional session of fitness tests scheduled

World

A Lionel Messi Panini card fetches a record price

Benin

Benin: Constitutional Court holds a workshop for introspection and evaluation of the 2019–2023 elections

VOIR TOUS LES FLASHS