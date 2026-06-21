World Cup 2026: Spain Thrash Saudi Arabia 4-0 in Group H

Spain dominated Saudi Arabia 4-0 in their 2026 World Cup group-stage meeting this Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The emphatic victory puts the Spanish national team in a favorable position to qualify against a struggling Saudi opponent.
In a Group H that also includes Cape Verde and Uruguay, the two teams were level before this match, each having drawn against their other opponents. Spain, held to a 0-0 draw by Cape Verde, confirmed their attacking potential against a Saudi team that had snatched a 1-1 draw against Uruguay on the opening matchday.
The match quickly swung Spain’s way with the opening goal in the 10th minute from Lamine Yamal, set up by Mikel Oyarzabal. Oyarzabal then underlined his influence by doubling the lead shortly after the 21st minute, from an Aymeric Laporte assist, before scoring a second goal three minutes later, assisted by Dani Olmo. Those three first-half goals gave Spain a comfortable advantage at the break.
The Saudis nevertheless limited the damage, despite several notable interventions from their goalkeeper Mohammed Al-Owais, who made five saves. The Saudi Arabia team, lined up in a 5-4-1 under Georgios Donis, struggled to develop their game against Spain’s pressing and technical control.
After the break, an additional goal by Hassan Altambakti in the 49th minute, an own goal under pressure, completed Spain’s demonstration. Lamine Yamal and Mikel Oyarzabal, both scorers and providers, were the main cutting edges for Spain, while Luis de la Fuente deployed a 4-3-3 with key figures such as Aymeric Laporte in defense and Dani Olmo in midfield.
Spain impose their attacking game and a solid collective display
Lined up in a 4-3-3, Spain built their game around a clear 66% share of possession and multiple chances created. Goalkeeper Unai Simón was protected by a well-organized defense, with Pedro Porro and Marc Cucurella providing effective attacking support from full-back. Rodri and Pedri orchestrated intelligently in midfield, allowing Oyarzabal, Yamal and Baena to play freely in attack.
Mikel Oyarzabal was clearly the man of the match with his two goals and one assist, delivering a major performance at this World Cup. Luis de la Fuente will be able to rely on this well-drilled young group as Spain target top spot in the group in the upcoming matches.
A Saudi defensive setup overwhelmed by Spain’s technical superiority
Saudi Arabia tried to contain Spain with a very defensive 5-4-1 system. Mohammed Al-Owais was kept busy but overwhelmed by Spain’s superiority. Beyond the goalkeeper, players such as Salem Al-Dawsari and Firas Al-Buraikan had little attacking impact.
Georgios Donis’s multiple second-half changes, including the introductions of Moteb Al-Harbi and Abdulhamid Al-Khaibari, were intended to energize a team that was being largely dominated. However, the Saudis failed to score or reduce the deficit, remaining short of solutions to reverse the trend.
With this heavy defeat, Saudi Arabia see their qualification chances diminish in a group where every point will count against seasoned opponents such as Uruguay and Spain.
Spain
FinishedMercedes-Benz Stadium
Saudi Arabia
21/06/2026 17:00·Group H
Fil du match
10'⚽But - Lamine Yamal (passe M. Oyarzabal)Espagne, 10e
21'⚽But - M. Oyarzabal (passe A. Laporte)Espagne, 21e
24'⚽But - M. Oyarzabal (passe D. Olmo)Espagne, 24e
30'Carton jaune - S. Al DawsariArabie saoudite, 30e
46'↑↓Remplacement - Lamine Yamal (remplace Y. Pino)Espagne, 46e
46'↑↓Remplacement - M. Oyarzabal (remplace F. Torres)Espagne, 46e
46'↑↓Remplacement - A. Al Khaibari (remplace M. Kanno)Arabie saoudite, 46e
46'↑↓Remplacement - M. Al Juwayr (remplace A. Al Hamdan)Arabie saoudite, 46e
49'⚽But - H. TambaktiEspagne, 49e
60'Carton jaune - M. KannoArabie saoudite, 60e
60'↑↓Remplacement - A. Al Amri (remplace A. Hejji)Arabie saoudite, 60e
60'↑↓Remplacement - F. Al Buraikan (remplace M. Abu Al Shamat)Arabie saoudite, 60e
61'↑↓Remplacement - D. Olmo (remplace M. Merino)Espagne, 61e
61'↑↓Remplacement - A. Baena (remplace N. Williams)Espagne, 61e
70'↑↓Remplacement - Pedri (remplace F. Ruiz)Espagne, 70e
90'↑↓Remplacement - N. Al Dawsari (remplace K. Al Ghannam)Arabie saoudite, 90e
90+2'VARVAR - F. TorresEspagne, 90+2e
Les chiffres du match
Tirs cadres : Spain 8 / Saudi Arabia 1
Tirs : Spain 21 / Saudi Arabia 3
Possession : Spain 66% / Saudi Arabia 34%
Corners : Spain 6 / Saudi Arabia 1
Fautes : Spain 10 / Saudi Arabia 2
Cartons jaunes : Spain 0 / Saudi Arabia 2
Passes : Spain 693 / Saudi Arabia 365
Precision des passes : Spain 92% / Saudi Arabia 80%
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