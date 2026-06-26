World Cup 2026: Senegal and Iraq meet at BMO Field in decisive group-stage clash

Senegal and Iraq meet at Toronto’s BMO Field on June 26, 2026, in a crucial Group I clash as both sides seek their first World Cup 2026 points.

Henry DONCHE
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Illustration du match Sénégal VS Irak, le 26/06/2026 20:00, stade BMO Field
Illustration du match Sénégal VS Irak, le 26/06/2026 20:00, stade BMO Field
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SUMMARY

Senegal and Iraq face each other at BMO Field in Toronto on Friday, June 26, 2026, at 20:00 GMT+1 for a crucial World Cup 2026 group-stage match. Both teams, who began the competition with two defeats apiece, will be looking to claim their first points in Group I, which also features France and Norway.

So far, Senegal have suffered a narrow 2-3 defeat against Norway, while Iraq fell 0-1 to France. This head-to-head encounter looks decisive for the Lions of Teranga and the Lions of Mesopotamia in their bid to continue their World Cup campaign.

The match carries major sporting stakes, as a victory would allow one of the two nations to get back into the race for qualification from the group. Senegal, fielding an experienced side led by head coach Pape Thiaw, will need to rely in particular on their senior players to impose their fast, physical style of play.

For their part, Iraq, coached by Graham Arnold, are on a difficult run but can count on their key players to build a solid block and exploit spaces on the counterattack. Tactical choices and control of the midfield battle will be key areas to watch in this confrontation.

The meeting therefore promises to be intense between two teams engaged in a no-margin battle for survival in this group stage.

Focus on Senegal

Senegal will line up in a 4-2-3-1 formation with goalkeeper Mory Diaw. The defence consists of Moussa Niakhaté, Abdoulaye Seck, Krépin Diatta and Ismail Jakobs. The double pivot in midfield pairs Idrissa Gana Gueye and Habib Diarra, bringing balance and ball-winning ability to the heart of the game.

Further forward, Lamine Camara, Ibrahim Mbaye and Sadio Mané drive the attacking unit, with Ismaïla Sarr leading the line and tasked with finishing off moves. Sadio Mané, in particular, remains the team’s technical leader thanks to his experience and ability to create opportunities.

Coach Pape Thiaw is banking on a compact collective approach built around high pressing and quick transitions. Notably, Kalidou Koulibaly, usually a defensive pillar, is on the substitutes’ bench, reflecting a tactical and collective renewal within the Senegal squad.

Focus on Iraq

Iraq will set up in a 4-1-4-1 formation with Ahmed Basil in goal. The defensive line features Frans Putros, Akam Hashem, Rebin Sulaka and Merchas Doski, who will be tasked with containing the opposition’s attacks.

In midfield, Amir Al-Ammari plays a pivotal role in support of the defence, while Ahmed Qasem, Ibrahim Bayesh, Zidane Iqbal and Ali Jasim form a central unit focused on creativity and distribution, capable of alternating between attacking phases and keeping possession.

Up front, Ali Al-Hamadi is the striker selected to trouble the Senegalese defence. Under Graham Arnold’s guidance, the team aims to produce an organised game, relying on strict collective discipline and rapid use of counterattacks.

The substitutes include goalkeeper Fahad Talib and players capable of bringing freshness and attacking impact in the second half.

Senegal
First half 5' BMO Field
Iraq
26/06/2026 20:00 Group I
Chargement du pronostic
Group I schedule
View full schedule
Group I
France
Finished MetLife Stadium
Senegal
Group I
Iraq
Finished Gillette Stadium
Norway
Group I
France
Upcoming Lincoln Financial Field
Iraq
Group I
Norway
Finished MetLife Stadium
Senegal
Group I
Norway
First half 6' Gillette Stadium
France
Group I
Senegal
First half 5' BMO Field
Iraq
Group I
TeamJGNPBPBCDiffPts
Norway22007346
France22004136
Senegal200236-30
Iraq200215-40
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