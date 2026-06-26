World Cup 2026: Senegal and Iraq meet at BMO Field in decisive group-stage clash

Senegal and Iraq meet at Toronto’s BMO Field on June 26, 2026, in a crucial Group I clash as both sides seek their first World Cup 2026 points.

Senegal and Iraq face each other at BMO Field in Toronto on Friday, June 26, 2026, at 20:00 GMT+1 for a crucial World Cup 2026 group-stage match. Both teams, who began the competition with two defeats apiece, will be looking to claim their first points in Group I, which also features France and Norway.

So far, Senegal have suffered a narrow 2-3 defeat against Norway, while Iraq fell 0-1 to France. This head-to-head encounter looks decisive for the Lions of Teranga and the Lions of Mesopotamia in their bid to continue their World Cup campaign.

The match carries major sporting stakes, as a victory would allow one of the two nations to get back into the race for qualification from the group. Senegal, fielding an experienced side led by head coach Pape Thiaw, will need to rely in particular on their senior players to impose their fast, physical style of play.

For their part, Iraq, coached by Graham Arnold, are on a difficult run but can count on their key players to build a solid block and exploit spaces on the counterattack. Tactical choices and control of the midfield battle will be key areas to watch in this confrontation.

The meeting therefore promises to be intense between two teams engaged in a no-margin battle for survival in this group stage.

Focus on Senegal

Senegal will line up in a 4-2-3-1 formation with goalkeeper Mory Diaw. The defence consists of Moussa Niakhaté, Abdoulaye Seck, Krépin Diatta and Ismail Jakobs. The double pivot in midfield pairs Idrissa Gana Gueye and Habib Diarra, bringing balance and ball-winning ability to the heart of the game.

Further forward, Lamine Camara, Ibrahim Mbaye and Sadio Mané drive the attacking unit, with Ismaïla Sarr leading the line and tasked with finishing off moves. Sadio Mané, in particular, remains the team’s technical leader thanks to his experience and ability to create opportunities.

Coach Pape Thiaw is banking on a compact collective approach built around high pressing and quick transitions. Notably, Kalidou Koulibaly, usually a defensive pillar, is on the substitutes’ bench, reflecting a tactical and collective renewal within the Senegal squad.

Focus on Iraq

Iraq will set up in a 4-1-4-1 formation with Ahmed Basil in goal. The defensive line features Frans Putros, Akam Hashem, Rebin Sulaka and Merchas Doski, who will be tasked with containing the opposition’s attacks.

In midfield, Amir Al-Ammari plays a pivotal role in support of the defence, while Ahmed Qasem, Ibrahim Bayesh, Zidane Iqbal and Ali Jasim form a central unit focused on creativity and distribution, capable of alternating between attacking phases and keeping possession.

Up front, Ali Al-Hamadi is the striker selected to trouble the Senegalese defence. Under Graham Arnold’s guidance, the team aims to produce an organised game, relying on strict collective discipline and rapid use of counterattacks.

The substitutes include goalkeeper Fahad Talib and players capable of bringing freshness and attacking impact in the second half.

Senegal First half 5' 1-0 BMO Field Iraq Iraq

Chargement du pronostic

Group I schedule View full schedule View match details for France - Senegal Match center France - Senegal France 3-1 3-1 Senegal Summary Line-ups Stats Head-to-head Match feed 66' ⚽ But - K. Mbappe 1-0 75' ↑↓ Remplacement - I. Sarr (remplace I. Mbaye) 76' ↑↓ Remplacement - L. Camara (remplace H. Diarra) 80' ↑↓ Remplacement - O. Dembele (remplace B. Barcola) 82' ⚽ But - B. Barcola 2-0 83' ↑↓ Remplacement - P. Gueye (remplace I. Ndiaye) 83' ↑↓ Remplacement - N. Jackson (remplace B. Dieng) 87' ↑↓ Remplacement - D. Doue (remplace R. Cherki) 88' ↑↓ Remplacement - I. Gueye (remplace P. Ciss) 90+5' ⚽ But - I. Mbaye 2-1 90+6' ⚽ But - K. Mbappe 3-1 Line-ups France System 4-2-3-1 Coach Didier Deschamps Starters 11 16 Mike Maignan Goalkeeper 5 Jules Koundé Defender 4 Dayot Upamecano Defender 17 William Saliba Defender 19 Theo Hernández Defender 8 Aurélien Tchouaméni Midfielder 14 Adrien Rabiot Midfielder 11 Michael Olise Midfielder 7 Ousmane Dembélé Midfielder 20 Désiré Doué Midfielder 10 Kylian Mbappé Forward Substitutes 15 1 Brice Samba

23 Robin Risser

26 Maxence Lacroix

21 Lucas Hernández

3 Lucas Digne

15 Ibrahima Konaté

2 Malo Gusto

6 Manu Koné

13 N'Golo Kanté

24 Rayan Cherki

18 Warren Zaïre-Emery

25 Maghnes Akliouche

9 Marcus Thuram

22 Jean-Philippe Mateta

12 Bradley Barcola Senegal System 4-2-3-1 Coach Bouna Thiaw Pape Starters 11 16 Edouard Mendy Goalkeeper 15 Krépin Diatta Defender 3 Kalidou Koulibaly Defender 19 Moussa Niakhaté Defender 25 El Hadji Malick Diouf Defender 5 Idrissa Gana Gueye Midfielder 26 Pape Gueye Midfielder 18 Ismaïla Sarr Midfielder 8 Lamine Camara Midfielder 10 Sadio Mané Midfielder 11 Nicolas Jackson Forward Substitutes 15 1 Yehvann Diouf

23 Mory Diaw

14 Ismail Jakobs

24 Antoine Mendy

2 Mamadou Sarr

4 Abdoulaye Seck

17 Pape Matar Sarr

6 Pathé Ismaël Ciss

13 Iliman Ndiaye

21 Habib Diarra

22 Bara Sapoko Ndiaye

12 Cherif Ndiaye

7 Assane Diao

20 Ibrahim Mbaye

9 Ahmadou Bamba Dieng Match stats Tirs cadres : France 7 / Senegal 2

: France 7 / Senegal 2 Tirs : France 10 / Senegal 6

: France 10 / Senegal 6 Possession : France 54% / Senegal 46%

: France 54% / Senegal 46% Corners : France 6 / Senegal 4

: France 6 / Senegal 4 Fautes : France 4 / Senegal 9

: France 4 / Senegal 9 Passes : France 561 / Senegal 476

: France 561 / Senegal 476 Precision des passes : France 88% / Senegal 86%

: France 88% / Senegal 86% xG : France 1.86 / Senegal 0.44 Key players Bradley Barcola (France) : note 7.9, 1 but(s)

(France) : note 7.9, 1 but(s) Michael Olise (France) : note 8, 1 passe(s) decisive(s)

(France) : note 8, 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Kylian Mbappé (France) : note 7, 1 but(s)

(France) : note 7, 1 but(s) Edouard Mendy (Senegal) : note 7.3, 5 arret(s)

(Senegal) : note 7.3, 5 arret(s) Adrien Rabiot (France) : note 7.3, 1 passe(s) decisive(s)

(France) : note 7.3, 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Dayot Upamecano (France) : note 8

(France) : note 8 Mike Maignan (France) : note 6.9, 1 arret(s)

(France) : note 6.9, 1 arret(s) Aurélien Tchouaméni (France) : note 7.2 Absences & injuries No confirmed absence yet. Head-to-head No reliable head-to-head available yet. Group I France Finished 3-1 MetLife Stadium Senegal Senegal View match details for Iraq - Norway Match center Iraq - Norway Iraq 1-4 1-4 Norway Summary Line-ups Stats Head-to-head Match feed 29' ⚽ But - E. Haaland 0-1 39' ⚽ But - A. Hussein 1-1 43' ⚽ But - E. Haaland 1-2 59' ↑↓ Remplacement - Z. Ismaeel (remplace Z. Iqbal) 59' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Al Hamadi (remplace M. Farji) 73' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Nusa (remplace A. Schjelderup) 73' ↑↓ Remplacement - F. Aursnes (remplace K. Thorstvedt) 73' ↑↓ Remplacement - D. Wolfe (remplace L. Ostigard) 73' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Sorloth (remplace O. Bobb) 73' ↑↓ Remplacement - H. Ali (remplace M. Saadoon) 73' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Jasim (remplace A. Qasem) 76' ⚽ But - L. Ostigard 1-3 78' ↑↓ Remplacement - I. Bayesh (remplace Meme) 81' ↑↓ Remplacement - M. Odegaard (remplace P. Berg) 86' Carton jaune - Z. Tahseen 90+6' ⚽ But - A. Hussein 1-4 90+7' ⚽ But - K. Thorstvedt 1-4 Line-ups Iraq System 4-4-2 Coach Graham Arnold Starters 11 12 Jalal Hassan Goalkeeper 3 Hussein Ali Defender 4 Zaid Tahseen Defender 5 Akam Hashem Defender 23 Merchas Doski Defender 8 Ibrahim Bayesh Midfielder 24 Zaid Ismail Midfielder 16 Amir Al-Ammari Midfielder 17 Ali Jasim Midfielder 18 Aymen Hussein Forward 9 Ali Al-Hamadi Forward Substitutes 15 22 Ahmed Basil

1 Fahad Talib

2 Rebin Sulaka

26 Frans Putros

15 Ahmed Hasan Maknazi

25 Mustafa Saadoon

6 Munaf Younus

7 Youssef Amyn

21 Marko Farji

11 Ahmed Qasem

14 Zidane Iqbal

19 Kevin Yakob

20 Aimar Sher

10 Mohanad Ali

13 Ali Yousif Norway System 4-4-2 Coach Stale Solbakken Starters 11 1 Ørjan Nyland Goalkeeper 26 Julian Ryerson Defender 3 Kristoffer Ajer Defender 17 Torbjørn Heggem Defender 5 David Møller Wolfe Defender 10 Martin Ødegaard Midfielder 8 Sander Berge Midfielder 14 Fredrik Aursnes Midfielder 20 Antonio Nusa Midfielder 7 Alexander Sørloth Forward 9 Erling Haaland Forward Substitutes 15 12 Sander Tangvik

13 Egil Selvik

25 Henrik Sælebakke Falchener

4 Leo Østigård

15 Fredrik André Bjørkan

24 Sondre Langås

21 Andreas Schjelderup

19 Thelo Aasgaard

2 Morten Thorsby

16 Marcus Pedersen

6 Patrick Berg

22 Oscar Bobb

18 Kristian Thorstvedt

11 Jørgen Strand Larsen

23 Jens Petter Hauge Match stats Tirs cadres : Iraq 1 / Norway 3

: Iraq 1 / Norway 3 Tirs : Iraq 11 / Norway 7

: Iraq 11 / Norway 7 Possession : Iraq 40% / Norway 60%

: Iraq 40% / Norway 60% Corners : Iraq 2 / Norway 4

: Iraq 2 / Norway 4 Fautes : Iraq 8 / Norway 10

: Iraq 8 / Norway 10 Passes : Iraq 260 / Norway 405

: Iraq 260 / Norway 405 Precision des passes : Iraq 81% / Norway 88%

: Iraq 81% / Norway 88% xG : Iraq 0.77 / Norway 1.90 Key players Erling Haaland (Norway) : note 8.2, 2 but(s)

(Norway) : note 8.2, 2 but(s) Aymen Hussein (Iraq) : note 7.5, 1 but(s)

(Iraq) : note 7.5, 1 but(s) David Møller Wolfe (Norway) : note 7.7, 1 passe(s) decisive(s)

(Norway) : note 7.7, 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Amir Al-Ammari (Iraq) : note 7.3, 1 passe(s) decisive(s)

(Iraq) : note 7.3, 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Merchas Doski (Iraq) : note 7.5

(Iraq) : note 7.5 Zidane Iqbal (Iraq) : note 6.9

(Iraq) : note 6.9 Kristoffer Ajer (Norway) : note 6.9

(Norway) : note 6.9 Torbjørn Heggem (Norway) : note 6.9 Absences & injuries No confirmed absence yet. Head-to-head No reliable head-to-head available yet. Group I Iraq Finished 1-4 Gillette Stadium Norway Norway View match details for France - Iraq Match center France - Iraq France 1-0 1-0 Iraq Summary Line-ups Stats Head-to-head Match feed 6' Carton jaune - A. Al Ammari 14' ⚽ But - K. Mbappe (passe M. Olise) 26' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Hussein (remplace A. Al Hamadi) Line-ups France System 4-2-3-1 Coach Didier Deschamps Starters 11 16 Mike Maignan Goalkeeper 5 Jules Koundé Defender 4 Dayot Upamecano Defender 17 William Saliba Defender 3 Lucas Digne Defender 6 Manu Koné Midfielder 14 Adrien Rabiot Midfielder 7 Ousmane Dembélé Midfielder 11 Michael Olise Midfielder 12 Bradley Barcola Midfielder 10 Kylian Mbappé Forward Substitutes 15 1 Brice Samba

23 Robin Risser

2 Malo Gusto

15 Ibrahima Konaté

21 Lucas Hernández

19 Theo Hernández

26 Maxence Lacroix

8 Aurélien Tchouaméni

13 N'Golo Kanté

18 Warren Zaïre-Emery

25 Maghnes Akliouche

24 Rayan Cherki

22 Jean-Philippe Mateta

9 Marcus Thuram

20 Désiré Doué Iraq System 4-1-4-1 Coach Graham Arnold Starters 11 22 Ahmed Basil Goalkeeper 3 Hussein Ali Defender 4 Zaid Tahseen Defender 5 Akam Hashem Defender 23 Merchas Doski Defender 16 Amir Al-Ammari Midfielder 11 Ahmed Qasem Midfielder 24 Zaid Ismail Midfielder 14 Zidane Iqbal Midfielder 8 Ibrahim Bayesh Midfielder 18 Aymen Hussein Forward Substitutes 15 9 Ali Al-Hamadi

1 Fahad Talib

12 Jalal Hassan

6 Munaf Younus

15 Ahmed Hasan Maknazi

26 Frans Putros

25 Mustafa Saadoon

2 Rebin Sulaka

17 Ali Jasim

20 Aimar Sher

19 Kevin Yakob

21 Marko Farji

7 Youssef Amyn

13 Ali Yousif

10 Mohanad Ali Match stats Tirs cadres : France 1 / Iraq 0

: France 1 / Iraq 0 Tirs : France 7 / Iraq 2

: France 7 / Iraq 2 Possession : France 58% / Iraq 42%

: France 58% / Iraq 42% Corners : France 1 / Iraq 1

: France 1 / Iraq 1 Fautes : France 5 / Iraq 2

: France 5 / Iraq 2 Cartons jaunes : France 0 / Iraq 1

: France 0 / Iraq 1 Passes : France 291 / Iraq 213

: France 291 / Iraq 213 Precision des passes : France 89% / Iraq 80%

: France 89% / Iraq 80% xG : France 0.24 / Iraq 0.16 Key players Kylian Mbappé (France) : note 8, 1 but(s)

(France) : note 8, 1 but(s) Michael Olise (France) : note 6.9, 1 passe(s) decisive(s)

(France) : note 6.9, 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Dayot Upamecano (France) : note 7.2

(France) : note 7.2 Hussein Ali (Iraq) : note 7.2

(Iraq) : note 7.2 Amir Al-Ammari (Iraq) : note 6.9, 1 carton(s) jaune(s)

(Iraq) : note 6.9, 1 carton(s) jaune(s) Akam Hashem (Iraq) : note 7

(Iraq) : note 7 Manu Koné (France) : note 6.9

(France) : note 6.9 Adrien Rabiot (France) : note 6.9 Absences & injuries No confirmed absence yet. Head-to-head No reliable head-to-head available yet. Group I France Upcoming 1-0 Lincoln Financial Field Iraq Iraq View match details for Norway - Senegal Match center Norway - Senegal Norway 3-2 3-2 Senegal Summary Line-ups Stats Head-to-head Match feed 13' ↑↓ Remplacement - J. Ryerson (remplace M. Pedersen) 43' ⚽ But - M. Pedersen 46' ↑↓ Remplacement - F. Aursnes (remplace P. Berg) 48' ⚽ But - E. Haaland (passe M. Odegaard) 53' ⚽ But - I. Sarr (passe S. Mane) 54' ↑↓ Remplacement - M. Diouf (remplace I. Jakobs) 54' ↑↓ Remplacement - P. Gueye (remplace I. Mbaye) 58' ⚽ But - E. Haaland (passe P. Berg) 63' ↑↓ Remplacement - E. Mendy (remplace M. Diaw) 63' ↑↓ Remplacement - L. Camara (remplace P. Ciss) 71' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Nusa (remplace A. Schjelderup) 72' ↑↓ Remplacement - K. Koulibaly (remplace P. M. Sarr) 84' ↑↓ Remplacement - T. Heggem (remplace L. Ostigard) 84' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Sorloth (remplace O. Bobb) 90+3' ⚽ But - I. Sarr (passe N. Jackson) Line-ups Norway System 4-3-3 Coach Stale Solbakken Starters 11 1 Ørjan Nyland Goalkeeper 26 Julian Ryerson Defender 3 Kristoffer Ajer Defender 17 Torbjørn Heggem Defender 5 David Møller Wolfe Defender 10 Martin Ødegaard Midfielder 8 Sander Berge Midfielder 14 Fredrik Aursnes Midfielder 7 Alexander Sørloth Forward 9 Erling Haaland Forward 20 Antonio Nusa Forward Substitutes 15 16 Marcus Pedersen

12 Sander Tangvik

13 Egil Selvik

4 Leo Østigård

15 Fredrik André Bjørkan

24 Sondre Langås

25 Henrik Sælebakke Falchener

19 Thelo Aasgaard

22 Oscar Bobb

21 Andreas Schjelderup

18 Kristian Thorstvedt

2 Morten Thorsby

6 Patrick Berg

11 Jørgen Strand Larsen

23 Jens Petter Hauge Senegal System 4-2-3-1 Coach Bouna Thiaw Pape Starters 11 16 Edouard Mendy Goalkeeper 15 Krépin Diatta Defender 3 Kalidou Koulibaly Defender 19 Moussa Niakhaté Defender 25 El Hadji Malick Diouf Defender 5 Idrissa Gana Gueye Midfielder 26 Pape Gueye Midfielder 18 Ismaïla Sarr Midfielder 8 Lamine Camara Midfielder 10 Sadio Mané Midfielder 11 Nicolas Jackson Forward Substitutes 15 23 Mory Diaw

1 Yehvann Diouf

2 Mamadou Sarr

14 Ismail Jakobs

4 Abdoulaye Seck

24 Antoine Mendy

6 Pathé Ismaël Ciss

22 Bara Sapoko Ndiaye

13 Iliman Ndiaye

17 Pape Matar Sarr

21 Habib Diarra

20 Ibrahim Mbaye

7 Assane Diao

9 Ahmadou Bamba Dieng

12 Cherif Ndiaye Match stats Tirs cadres : Norway 6 / Senegal 3

: Norway 6 / Senegal 3 Tirs : Norway 11 / Senegal 9

: Norway 11 / Senegal 9 Possession : Norway 46% / Senegal 54%

: Norway 46% / Senegal 54% Corners : Norway 4 / Senegal 1

: Norway 4 / Senegal 1 Fautes : Norway 7 / Senegal 1

: Norway 7 / Senegal 1 Passes : Norway 264 / Senegal 307

: Norway 264 / Senegal 307 Precision des passes : Norway 84% / Senegal 89%

: Norway 84% / Senegal 89% xG : Norway 1.76 / Senegal 0.71 Key players Erling Haaland (Norway) : note 8.9, 2 but(s)

(Norway) : note 8.9, 2 but(s) Ismaïla Sarr (Senegal) : note 7.5, 1 but(s)

(Senegal) : note 7.5, 1 but(s) Marcus Pedersen (Norway) : note 7.3, 1 but(s)

(Norway) : note 7.3, 1 but(s) Martin Ødegaard (Norway) : note 7.2, 1 passe(s) decisive(s)

(Norway) : note 7.2, 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Patrick Berg (Norway) : note 7, 1 passe(s) decisive(s)

(Norway) : note 7, 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Sadio Mané (Senegal) : note 7, 1 passe(s) decisive(s)

(Senegal) : note 7, 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Ørjan Nyland (Norway) : note 7.3, 2 arret(s)

(Norway) : note 7.3, 2 arret(s) Edouard Mendy (Senegal) : note 6.2, 3 arret(s) Absences & injuries No confirmed absence yet. Head-to-head No reliable head-to-head available yet. Group I Norway Finished 3-2 MetLife Stadium Senegal Senegal View match details for Norway - France Match center Norway - France Norway 0-0 First half 6' · 0-0 France Summary Line-ups Stats Head-to-head Match feed 6' LIVE Match en cours, Norvège 0-0 France. Aucun evenement important n'est encore remonte par la source live. 0-0 Line-ups Norway System 4-2-3-1 Coach Stale Solbakken Starters 11 13 Egil Selvik Goalkeeper 14 Fredrik Aursnes Defender 25 Henrik Sælebakke Falchener Defender 4 Leo Østigård Defender 15 Fredrik André Bjørkan Defender 18 Kristian Thorstvedt Midfielder 6 Patrick Berg Midfielder 22 Oscar Bobb Midfielder 19 Thelo Aasgaard Midfielder 21 Andreas Schjelderup Midfielder 11 Jørgen Strand Larsen Forward Substitutes 15 1 Ørjan Nyland

12 Sander Tangvik

3 Kristoffer Ajer

5 David Møller Wolfe

17 Torbjørn Heggem

24 Sondre Langås

16 Marcus Pedersen

2 Morten Thorsby

8 Sander Berge

10 Martin Ødegaard

26 Julian Ryerson

23 Jens Petter Hauge

7 Alexander Sørloth

9 Erling Haaland

20 Antonio Nusa France System 4-2-3-1 Coach Didier Deschamps Starters 11 16 Mike Maignan Goalkeeper 5 Jules Koundé Defender 4 Dayot Upamecano Defender 26 Maxence Lacroix Defender 19 Theo Hernández Defender 8 Aurélien Tchouaméni Midfielder 6 Manu Koné Midfielder 7 Ousmane Dembélé Midfielder 11 Michael Olise Midfielder 20 Désiré Doué Midfielder 10 Kylian Mbappé Forward Substitutes 15 1 Brice Samba

23 Robin Risser

2 Malo Gusto

3 Lucas Digne

15 Ibrahima Konaté

17 William Saliba

21 Lucas Hernández

13 N'Golo Kanté

14 Adrien Rabiot

18 Warren Zaïre-Emery

24 Rayan Cherki

25 Maghnes Akliouche

9 Marcus Thuram

12 Bradley Barcola

22 Jean-Philippe Mateta Match stats Aucune statistique collective n est encore disponible dans les donnees du match. Key players Key players will be highlighted during the match. Absences & injuries No confirmed absence yet. Head-to-head No reliable head-to-head available yet. Group I Norway First half 6' 0-0 Gillette Stadium France France View match details for Senegal - Iraq Match center Senegal - Iraq Senegal 1-0 First half 5' · 1-0 Iraq Summary Line-ups Stats Head-to-head Match feed 4' ⚽ But - A. Seck (passe L. Camara) Line-ups Senegal System 4-2-3-1 Coach Bouna Thiaw Pape Starters 11 23 Mory Diaw Goalkeeper 15 Krépin Diatta Defender 4 Abdoulaye Seck Defender 19 Moussa Niakhaté Defender 14 Ismail Jakobs Defender 5 Idrissa Gana Gueye Midfielder 21 Habib Diarra Midfielder 20 Ibrahim Mbaye Midfielder 8 Lamine Camara Midfielder 10 Sadio Mané Midfielder 18 Ismaïla Sarr Forward Substitutes 14 1 Yehvann Diouf

2 Mamadou Sarr

3 Kalidou Koulibaly

24 Antoine Mendy

25 El Hadji Malick Diouf

6 Pathé Ismaël Ciss

17 Pape Matar Sarr

22 Bara Sapoko Ndiaye

26 Pape Gueye

13 Iliman Ndiaye

7 Assane Diao

9 Ahmadou Bamba Dieng

11 Nicolas Jackson

12 Cherif Ndiaye Iraq System 4-1-4-1 Coach Graham Arnold Starters 11 22 Ahmed Basil Goalkeeper 26 Frans Putros Defender 5 Akam Hashem Defender 2 Rebin Sulaka Defender 23 Merchas Doski Defender 16 Amir Al-Ammari Midfielder 17 Ali Jasim Midfielder 8 Ibrahim Bayesh Midfielder 14 Zidane Iqbal Midfielder 11 Ahmed Qasem Midfielder 9 Ali Al-Hamadi Forward Substitutes 15 1 Fahad Talib

12 Jalal Hassan

6 Munaf Younus

3 Hussein Ali

4 Zaid Tahseen

15 Ahmed Hasan Maknazi

25 Mustafa Saadoon

7 Youssef Amyn

19 Kevin Yakob

20 Aimar Sher

24 Zaid Ismail

21 Marko Farji

10 Mohanad Ali

13 Ali Yousif

18 Aymen Hussein Match stats Aucune statistique collective n est encore disponible dans les donnees du match. Key players Key players will be highlighted during the match. Absences & injuries É. Mendy : Senegal · Missing Fixture · Twisted Knee Head-to-head No reliable head-to-head available yet. Group I Senegal First half 5' 1-0 BMO Field Iraq Iraq