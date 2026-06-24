World Cup 2026: Morocco and Haiti level at halftime (2-2)

Morocco and Haiti are tied 2-2 at halftime in their World Cup 2026 Group C match at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Henry DONCHE
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SUMMARY

The Group C match between Morocco and Haiti, played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, is level at 2-2 at halftime. Haiti opened the scoring as early as the 10th minute through Bono, before Morocco responded late in the first half with goals from Achraf Hakimi (39th) and Ismael Saibari (45+1st). In between, Haiti equalized through Wilson Isidor from a Jean-Kévin Duverne assist (43rd).

This match is part of a group stage in which Morocco had previously beaten Scotland 1-0, while Haiti had suffered two defeats and were aiming for a response. The halftime score reflects a lively and balanced first half.

Morocco are playing in a 4-2-3-1 under Mohamed Ouahbi, with dominant possession (70%) and 92% passing accuracy. The team put 1 of their 4 shots on target and earned 2 corners. Achraf Hakimi has stood out for his attacking involvement with a goal and two key passes.

Haiti, lined up in a 4-4-2 by Sébastien Migne, are holding their own by making the most of their chances. The team put 1 shot on target from 2 attempts, with an 86% pass completion rate and pressing that led to an early goal. Lenny Joseph has been one of the notable attacking figures with a goal scored.

Among the key incidents, in addition to the four goals, no cards have been shown, and Haitian goalkeeper Johny Placide made an important save. The tempo has not dropped and promises an intense second half.

Focus on Morocco

Senegalese Mohamed Ouahbi opted for a structured 4-2-3-1 with Yassine Bounou in goal, supported by a defensive line led by Achraf Hakimi and Redouane Halhal. The midfield pairing of Sofyan Amrabat and Neil El Aynaoui provides stability, while Brahim Díaz and Bilal El Khannouss drive the attacking play. Striker Ayoub El Kaabi has been active and has already tried his luck.

Focus on Haiti

Sébastien Migne has set up a compact and balanced 4-4-2 with Johny Placide in goal. The defense is organized around Jean-Kévin Duverne and Ricardo Adé. The midfield is coordinated by Jean-Ricner Bellegarde and Ruben Providence, offering passing options and depth. In attack, Wilson Isidor and Lenny Joseph have been enterprising and have found the net.

Morocco
Half-time Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Haiti
24/06/2026 23:00 Group C
Fil du match
  1. 10'But - BonoHaïti, 10e
  2. 39'But - A. HakimiMaroc, 39e
  3. 43'But - W. Isidor (passe J. Duverne)Haïti, 43e
  4. 45+1'But - I. Saibari (passe A. Hakimi)Maroc, 45+1e
Les chiffres du match
  • Tirs cadres : Morocco 1 / Haiti 1
  • Tirs : Morocco 4 / Haiti 2
  • Possession : Morocco 70% / Haiti 30%
  • Corners : Morocco 2 / Haiti 0
  • Fautes : Morocco 2 / Haiti 2
  • Passes : Morocco 167 / Haiti 74
  • Precision des passes : Morocco 92% / Haiti 86%
  • xG : Morocco 0.54 / Haiti 0.89
Group C schedule
View full schedule
Group C
Brazil
Finished MetLife Stadium
Morocco
Group C
Haiti
Finished Gillette Stadium
Scotland
Group C
Scotland
Finished Gillette Stadium
Morocco
Group C
Brazil
Finished Lincoln Financial Field
Haiti
Group C
Scotland
Half-time Hard Rock Stadium
Brazil
Group C
Morocco
Half-time Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Haiti
Group C
TeamJGNPBPBCDiffPts
Brazil21104134
Morocco21102114
Scotland21011103
Haiti200204-40
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FIL D'ACTU
23:55 Football : World Cup 2026: Brazil lead Scotland 2-0 at half-time
23:55 Football : World Cup 2026: Morocco and Haiti level at halftime (2-2)
23:55 World Cup 2026: Brazil lead Scotland 2-0 at half-time