World Cup 2026: Morocco and Haiti level at halftime (2-2)

Morocco and Haiti are tied 2-2 at halftime in their World Cup 2026 Group C match at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
The Group C match between Morocco and Haiti, played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, is level at 2-2 at halftime. Haiti opened the scoring as early as the 10th minute through Bono, before Morocco responded late in the first half with goals from Achraf Hakimi (39th) and Ismael Saibari (45+1st). In between, Haiti equalized through Wilson Isidor from a Jean-Kévin Duverne assist (43rd).
This match is part of a group stage in which Morocco had previously beaten Scotland 1-0, while Haiti had suffered two defeats and were aiming for a response. The halftime score reflects a lively and balanced first half.
Morocco are playing in a 4-2-3-1 under Mohamed Ouahbi, with dominant possession (70%) and 92% passing accuracy. The team put 1 of their 4 shots on target and earned 2 corners. Achraf Hakimi has stood out for his attacking involvement with a goal and two key passes.
Haiti, lined up in a 4-4-2 by Sébastien Migne, are holding their own by making the most of their chances. The team put 1 shot on target from 2 attempts, with an 86% pass completion rate and pressing that led to an early goal. Lenny Joseph has been one of the notable attacking figures with a goal scored.
Among the key incidents, in addition to the four goals, no cards have been shown, and Haitian goalkeeper Johny Placide made an important save. The tempo has not dropped and promises an intense second half.
Focus on Morocco
Senegalese Mohamed Ouahbi opted for a structured 4-2-3-1 with Yassine Bounou in goal, supported by a defensive line led by Achraf Hakimi and Redouane Halhal. The midfield pairing of Sofyan Amrabat and Neil El Aynaoui provides stability, while Brahim Díaz and Bilal El Khannouss drive the attacking play. Striker Ayoub El Kaabi has been active and has already tried his luck.
Focus on Haiti
Sébastien Migne has set up a compact and balanced 4-4-2 with Johny Placide in goal. The defense is organized around Jean-Kévin Duverne and Ricardo Adé. The midfield is coordinated by Jean-Ricner Bellegarde and Ruben Providence, offering passing options and depth. In attack, Wilson Isidor and Lenny Joseph have been enterprising and have found the net.
Morocco
Half-time
2-2
Mercedes-Benz Stadium Haiti
24/06/2026 23:00
·
Group C
Fil du match
10' ⚽ But - Bono Haïti, 10e 39' ⚽ But - A. Hakimi Maroc, 39e 43' ⚽ But - W. Isidor (passe J. Duverne) Haïti, 43e 45+1' ⚽ But - I. Saibari (passe A. Hakimi) Maroc, 45+1e
Les chiffres du match
Tirs cadres : Morocco 1 / Haiti 1 Tirs : Morocco 4 / Haiti 2 Possession : Morocco 70% / Haiti 30% Corners : Morocco 2 / Haiti 0 Fautes : Morocco 2 / Haiti 2 Passes : Morocco 167 / Haiti 74 Precision des passes : Morocco 92% / Haiti 86% xG : Morocco 0.54 / Haiti 0.89
View match details for Brazil - Morocco
Summary
Line-ups
Stats
Head-to-head
Match feed
21' ⚽ But - I. Saibari 0-1 Maroc · Passe : B. Diaz 32' ⚽ But - Vinicius Junior 1-1 Brésil · Passe : Bruno Guimaraes 37' Carton jaune - Casemiro Brésil, 37e 43' Carton jaune - Ibanez Brésil, 43e 46' ↑↓ Remplacement - Ibanez (remplace Danilo) Brésil, 46e 46' ↑↓ Remplacement - Casemiro (remplace Fabinho) Brésil, 46e 61' ↑↓ Remplacement - Lucas Paqueta (remplace M. Cunha) Brésil, 61e 62' ↑↓ Remplacement - I. Thiago (remplace Luiz Henrique) Brésil, 62e 65' ↑↓ Remplacement - B. Diaz (remplace C. Talbi) Maroc, 65e 65' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Ounahi (remplace S. El Mourabet) Maroc, 65e 80' ↑↓ Remplacement - N. Mazraoui (remplace A. Salah-Eddine) Maroc, 80e 80' ↑↓ Remplacement - B. El Khannouss (remplace A. Amaimouni) Maroc, 80e 80' ↑↓ Remplacement - Bruno Guimaraes (remplace Danilo Santos) Brésil, 80e 89' ↑↓ Remplacement - I. Saibari (remplace S. Rahimi) Maroc, 89e
Line-ups
Starters 11
1
Alisson
Goalkeeper
24
Roger Ibañez
Defender
4
Marquinhos
Defender
3
Gabriel Magalhães
Defender
16
Douglas Santos
Defender
5
Casemiro
Midfielder
8
Bruno Guimarães
Midfielder
20
Lucas Paquetá
Midfielder
11
Raphinha
Midfielder
7
Vinícius Júnior
Midfielder
25
Igor Thiago
Forward
Substitutes 14
13
Danilo
17
Fabinho
21
Luiz Henrique
9
Matheus Cunha
23
Ederson
12
Weverton
6
Alex Sandro
14
Bremer
15
Léo Pereira
18
Danilo Santos
26
Rayan
2
Éderson
19
Endrick
22
Gabriel Martinelli
Starters 11
1
Bono
Goalkeeper
2
Achraf Hakimi
Defender
14
Issa Diop
Defender
18
Chadi Riad
Defender
3
Noussair Mazraoui
Defender
24
Neil El Aynaoui
Midfielder
6
Ayyoub Bouaddi
Midfielder
10
Brahim Díaz
Midfielder
8
Azzedine Ounahi
Midfielder
23
Bilal El Khannouss
Midfielder
11
Ismael Saibari
Forward
Substitutes 15
7
Chemsdine Talbi
15
Samir El Mourabet
12
Munir El Kajoui
22
Ahmed Reda Tagnaouti
26
Anass Salah-Eddine
5
Marwane Saadane
25
Redouane Halhal
13
Zakaria El Ouahdi
19
Youssef Belammari
17
Amine Sbai
16
Gessime Yassine
4
Sofyan Amrabat
20
Ayoub El Kaabi
9
Soufiane Rahimi
21
Ayoube Amaimouni Echghouyab
Match stats
Tirs cadres : Brazil 4 / Morocco 2 Tirs : Brazil 10 / Morocco 12 Possession : Brazil 55% / Morocco 45% Corners : Brazil 4 / Morocco 0 Fautes : Brazil 14 / Morocco 12 Cartons jaunes : Brazil 2 / Morocco 0 Passes : Brazil 465 / Morocco 383 Precision des passes : Brazil 88% / Morocco 86% xG : Brazil 1.12 / Morocco 1.28
Key players
Vinícius Júnior (Brazil) : note 8.2, 1 but(s) Ismael Saibari (Morocco) : note 7.7, 1 but(s) Bruno Guimarães (Brazil) : note 6.9, 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Brahim Díaz (Morocco) : note 6.9, 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Bono (Morocco) : note 6.9, 3 arret(s) Marquinhos (Brazil) : note 7.2 Gabriel Magalhães (Brazil) : note 7.2 Alisson (Brazil) : note 6.5, 1 arret(s)
Absences & injuries
No confirmed absence yet.
Head-to-head
25/03/2023 Morocco 2-1 Brazil (Friendlies)
13/06
Group C
Brazil
Finished
1-1
MetLife Stadium Morocco
View match details for Haiti - Scotland
Summary
Line-ups
Stats
Head-to-head
Match feed
28' ⚽ But - J. McGinn 0-1 Écosse 39' Carton jaune - J. Bellegarde Haïti, 39e 46' Carton jaune - A. Hickey Écosse, 46e 61' ↑↓ Remplacement - L. Deedson (remplace J. Casimir) Haïti, 61e 75' ↑↓ Remplacement - B. Gannon-Doak (remplace R. Christie) Écosse, 75e 75' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Hickey (remplace N. Patterson) Écosse, 75e 75' ↑↓ Remplacement - C. Adams (remplace L. Dykes) Écosse, 75e 76' ↑↓ Remplacement - W. Isidor (remplace L. Joseph) Haïti, 76e 83' ↑↓ Remplacement - J. McGinn (remplace F. Curtis) Écosse, 83e 83' ↑↓ Remplacement - L. Shankland (remplace K. McLean) Écosse, 83e 85' ↑↓ Remplacement - R. Providence (remplace Y. Fortune) Haïti, 85e 90+1' Carton jaune - F. Curtis Écosse, 90+1e 90+5' Carton jaune - K. McLean Écosse, 90+5e
Line-ups
Starters 11
1
Johny Placide
Goalkeeper
2
Carlens Arcus
Defender
4
Ricardo Adé
Defender
5
Hannes Delcroix
Defender
8
Martin Expérience
Defender
11
Louicius Don Deedson
Midfielder
17
Danley Jean Jacques
Midfielder
10
Jean-Ricner Bellegarde
Midfielder
15
Ruben Providence
Midfielder
20
Frantzdy Pierrot
Forward
18
Wilson Isidor
Forward
Substitutes 15
21
Josué Casimir
12
Alexandre Pierre
23
Josué Duverger
3
Keeto Thermoncy
13
Duke Lacroix
14
Garven-Michee Metusala
22
Jean-Kévin Duverne
24
Wilguens Paugain
6
Carl Fred Sainté
25
Dominique Simon
26
Woodensky Pierre
7
Derrick Etienne
9
Duckens Nazon
16
Lenny Joseph
19
Yassin Fortune
Starters 11
1
Angus Gunn
Goalkeeper
2
Aaron Hickey
Defender
5
Grant Hanley
Defender
13
Jack Hendry
Defender
3
Andy Robertson
Defender
17
Ben Gannon-Doak
Midfielder
4
Scott McTominay
Midfielder
19
Lewis Ferguson
Midfielder
7
John McGinn
Midfielder
20
Lawrence Shankland
Forward
10
Che Adams
Forward
Substitutes 15
12
Liam Kelly
21
Craig Gordon
6
Kieran Tierney
15
John Souttar
16
Dominic Hyam
22
Nathan Patterson
24
Tony Ralston
26
Scott McKenna
8
Tyler Fletcher
11
Ryan Christie
23
Kenny McLean
25
Findlay Curtis
9
Lyndon Dykes
14
Ross Stewart
18
George Hirst
Match stats
Tirs cadres : Haiti 2 / Scotland 2 Tirs : Haiti 14 / Scotland 9 Possession : Haiti 54% / Scotland 46% Corners : Haiti 4 / Scotland 3 Fautes : Haiti 23 / Scotland 21 Cartons jaunes : Haiti 1 / Scotland 3 Passes : Haiti 426 / Scotland 366 Precision des passes : Haiti 85% / Scotland 82% xG : Haiti 1.01 / Scotland 1.07
Key players
John McGinn (Scotland) : note 7.2, 1 but(s) Grant Hanley (Scotland) : note 7.5 Jean-Ricner Bellegarde (Haiti) : note 7.2, 1 carton(s) jaune(s) Johny Placide (Haiti) : note 6.9, 1 arret(s) Angus Gunn (Scotland) : note 6.9, 1 arret(s) Ben Gannon-Doak (Scotland) : note 7.3 Lewis Ferguson (Scotland) : note 7.3 Ricardo Adé (Haiti) : note 7.2
Absences & injuries
No confirmed absence yet.
Head-to-head
No reliable head-to-head available yet.
14/06
Group C
Haiti
Finished
0-1
Gillette Stadium Scotland
View match details for Scotland - Morocco
Summary
Line-ups
Stats
Head-to-head
Match feed
2' ⚽ But - I. Saibari 0-1 Maroc · Passe : B. Diaz 23' Carton jaune - I. Diop Maroc, 23e 60' ↑↓ Remplacement - K. Tierney (remplace B. Gannon-Doak) Écosse, 60e 65' Carton jaune - A. Robertson Écosse, 65e 71' ↑↓ Remplacement - C. Adams (remplace L. Dykes) Écosse, 71e 71' ↑↓ Remplacement - R. Christie (remplace K. McLean) Écosse, 71e 84' ↑↓ Remplacement - I. Saibari (remplace S. Rahimi) Maroc, 84e 84' ↑↓ Remplacement - B. El Khannouss (remplace C. Talbi) Maroc, 84e 84' ↑↓ Remplacement - B. Diaz (remplace A. Amaimouni) Maroc, 84e 89' ↑↓ Remplacement - N. Patterson (remplace A. Ralston) Écosse, 89e 89' ↑↓ Remplacement - J. McGinn (remplace R. Stewart) Écosse, 89e 90' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Ounahi (remplace S. El Mourabet) Maroc, 90e
Line-ups
Starters 11
1
Angus Gunn
Goalkeeper
22
Nathan Patterson
Defender
5
Grant Hanley
Defender
13
Jack Hendry
Defender
3
Andy Robertson
Defender
7
John McGinn
Midfielder
11
Ryan Christie
Midfielder
19
Lewis Ferguson
Midfielder
6
Kieran Tierney
Midfielder
4
Scott McTominay
Forward
10
Che Adams
Forward
Substitutes 15
17
Ben Gannon-Doak
12
Liam Kelly
21
Craig Gordon
2
Aaron Hickey
15
John Souttar
16
Dominic Hyam
24
Tony Ralston
26
Scott McKenna
8
Tyler Fletcher
23
Kenny McLean
25
Findlay Curtis
9
Lyndon Dykes
14
Ross Stewart
18
George Hirst
20
Lawrence Shankland
Starters 11
1
Bono
Goalkeeper
2
Achraf Hakimi
Defender
14
Issa Diop
Defender
18
Chadi Riad
Defender
3
Noussair Mazraoui
Defender
6
Ayyoub Bouaddi
Midfielder
24
Neil El Aynaoui
Midfielder
10
Brahim Díaz
Midfielder
8
Azzedine Ounahi
Midfielder
23
Bilal El Khannouss
Midfielder
11
Ismael Saibari
Forward
Substitutes 15
22
Ahmed Reda Tagnaouti
12
Munir El Kajoui
26
Anass Salah-Eddine
5
Marwane Saadane
25
Redouane Halhal
19
Youssef Belammari
13
Zakaria El Ouahdi
17
Amine Sbai
7
Chemsdine Talbi
16
Gessime Yassine
15
Samir El Mourabet
4
Sofyan Amrabat
20
Ayoub El Kaabi
21
Ayoube Amaimouni Echghouyab
9
Soufiane Rahimi
Match stats
Tirs cadres : Scotland 0 / Morocco 2 Tirs : Scotland 6 / Morocco 9 Possession : Scotland 40% / Morocco 60% Corners : Scotland 1 / Morocco 5 Fautes : Scotland 10 / Morocco 8 Cartons jaunes : Scotland 1 / Morocco 1 Passes : Scotland 417 / Morocco 634 Precision des passes : Scotland 88% / Morocco 91% xG : Scotland 0.54 / Morocco 0.83
Key players
Ismael Saibari (Morocco) : note 7.9, 1 but(s) Brahim Díaz (Morocco) : note 7.3, 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Jack Hendry (Scotland) : note 7.7 Angus Gunn (Scotland) : note 6.9, 1 arret(s) Lewis Ferguson (Scotland) : note 7.2 Noussair Mazraoui (Morocco) : note 7.2 Chadi Riad (Morocco) : note 7 Kieran Tierney (Scotland) : note 6.9
Absences & injuries
No confirmed absence yet.
Head-to-head
No reliable head-to-head available yet.
19/06
Group C
Scotland
Finished
0-1
Gillette Stadium Morocco
View match details for Brazil - Haiti
Summary
Line-ups
Stats
Head-to-head
Match feed
4' Carton jaune - C. Arcus Haïti, 4e 23' ⚽ But - M. Cunha 1-0 Brésil 36' ⚽ But - M. Cunha 2-0 Brésil · Passe : Vinicius Junior 40' ↑↓ Remplacement - Raphinha (remplace Rayan) Brésil, 40e 45+3' ⚽ But - Vinicius Junior 3-0 Brésil · Passe : Lucas Paqueta 45+4' Carton jaune - F. Pierrot Haïti, 45+4e 46' ↑↓ Remplacement - C. Arcus (remplace D. Simon) Haïti, 46e 46' ↑↓ Remplacement - F. Pierrot (remplace W. Isidor) Haïti, 46e 63' ↑↓ Remplacement - J. Casimir (remplace L. Deedson) Haïti, 63e 64' ↑↓ Remplacement - Lucas Paqueta (remplace G. Martinelli) Brésil, 64e 64' ↑↓ Remplacement - M. Cunha (remplace Endrick) Brésil, 64e 65' Carton jaune - Douglas Santos Brésil, 65e 71' ↑↓ Remplacement - R. Providence (remplace L. Joseph) Haïti, 71e 72' Carton jaune - D. Jean Jacques Haïti, 72e 81' ↑↓ Remplacement - Vinicius Junior (remplace Danilo Santos) Brésil, 81e 81' ↑↓ Remplacement - Bruno Guimaraes (remplace Ederson) Brésil, 81e 81' ↑↓ Remplacement - J. Bellegarde (remplace D. Etienne) Haïti, 81e 24' ⚽ But - H. Delcroix 1-0 Brésil
Line-ups
Starters 11
1
Alisson
Goalkeeper
13
Danilo
Defender
4
Marquinhos
Defender
3
Gabriel Magalhães
Defender
16
Douglas Santos
Defender
8
Bruno Guimarães
Midfielder
5
Casemiro
Midfielder
20
Lucas Paquetá
Midfielder
11
Raphinha
Forward
9
Matheus Cunha
Forward
7
Vinícius Júnior
Forward
Substitutes 14
26
Rayan
12
Weverton
23
Ederson
6
Alex Sandro
14
Bremer
15
Léo Pereira
24
Roger Ibañez
17
Fabinho
21
Luiz Henrique
2
Éderson
18
Danilo Santos
19
Endrick
22
Gabriel Martinelli
25
Igor Thiago
Starters 11
1
Johny Placide
Goalkeeper
2
Carlens Arcus
Defender
22
Jean-Kévin Duverne
Defender
4
Ricardo Adé
Defender
5
Hannes Delcroix
Defender
8
Martin Expérience
Defender
21
Josué Casimir
Midfielder
17
Danley Jean Jacques
Midfielder
10
Jean-Ricner Bellegarde
Midfielder
15
Ruben Providence
Midfielder
20
Frantzdy Pierrot
Forward
Substitutes 15
12
Alexandre Pierre
23
Josué Duverger
3
Keeto Thermoncy
13
Duke Lacroix
14
Garven-Michee Metusala
24
Wilguens Paugain
6
Carl Fred Sainté
25
Dominique Simon
26
Woodensky Pierre
7
Derrick Etienne
9
Duckens Nazon
11
Louicius Don Deedson
16
Lenny Joseph
18
Wilson Isidor
19
Yassin Fortune
Match stats
Tirs cadres : Brazil 5 / Haiti 3 Tirs : Brazil 8 / Haiti 8 Possession : Brazil 57% / Haiti 43% Corners : Brazil 4 / Haiti 4 Fautes : Brazil 12 / Haiti 15 Cartons jaunes : Brazil 1 / Haiti 3 Passes : Brazil 520 / Haiti 392 Precision des passes : Brazil 89% / Haiti 83% xG : Brazil 1.50 / Haiti 0.30
Key players
Matheus Cunha (Brazil) : note 9.3, 2 but(s) Vinícius Júnior (Brazil) : note 8.2, 1 but(s), 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Lucas Paquetá (Brazil) : note 7.5, 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Alisson (Brazil) : note 7.3, 2 arret(s) Marquinhos (Brazil) : note 7.7 Gabriel Magalhães (Brazil) : note 7.5 Johny Placide (Haiti) : note 6.5, 2 arret(s) Bruno Guimarães (Brazil) : note 7.2
Absences & injuries
No confirmed absence yet.
Head-to-head
20/06/2026 Brazil 3-0 Haiti (World Cup) 09/06/2016 Brazil 7-1 Haiti (Copa America)
20/06
Group C
Brazil
Finished
3-0
Lincoln Financial Field Haiti
View match details for Scotland - Brazil
Summary
Line-ups
Stats
Head-to-head
Match feed
7' ⚽ But - Vinicius Junior (passe Rayan) Brésil, 7e 22' VAR VAR - Vinicius Junior Brésil, 22e 45+3' ⚽ But - Vinicius Junior (passe Bruno Guimaraes) Brésil, 45+3e
Line-ups
Starters 11
1
Angus Gunn
Goalkeeper
22
Nathan Patterson
Defender
13
Jack Hendry
Defender
26
Scott McKenna
Defender
3
Andy Robertson
Defender
19
Lewis Ferguson
Midfielder
23
Kenny McLean
Midfielder
17
Ben Gannon-Doak
Midfielder
4
Scott McTominay
Midfielder
7
John McGinn
Midfielder
20
Lawrence Shankland
Forward
Substitutes 15
12
Liam Kelly
21
Craig Gordon
2
Aaron Hickey
5
Grant Hanley
6
Kieran Tierney
15
John Souttar
16
Dominic Hyam
24
Tony Ralston
8
Tyler Fletcher
11
Ryan Christie
25
Findlay Curtis
9
Lyndon Dykes
10
Che Adams
14
Ross Stewart
18
George Hirst
Starters 11
1
Alisson
Goalkeeper
13
Danilo
Defender
4
Marquinhos
Defender
3
Gabriel Magalhães
Defender
16
Douglas Santos
Defender
8
Bruno Guimarães
Midfielder
5
Casemiro
Midfielder
20
Lucas Paquetá
Midfielder
26
Rayan
Forward
9
Matheus Cunha
Forward
7
Vinícius Júnior
Forward
Substitutes 14
12
Weverton
23
Ederson
6
Alex Sandro
14
Bremer
15
Léo Pereira
24
Roger Ibañez
2
Éderson
17
Fabinho
18
Danilo Santos
21
Luiz Henrique
10
Neymar
19
Endrick
22
Gabriel Martinelli
25
Igor Thiago
Match stats
Tirs cadres : Scotland 0 / Brazil 1 Tirs : Scotland 0 / Brazil 5 Possession : Scotland 48% / Brazil 52% Corners : Scotland 0 / Brazil 1 Fautes : Scotland 0 / Brazil 1 Passes : Scotland 143 / Brazil 152 Precision des passes : Scotland 87% / Brazil 94% xG : Scotland 0.00 / Brazil 1.06
Key players
Vinícius Júnior (Brazil) : note 7.7, 1 but(s) Rayan (Brazil) : note 7, 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Gabriel Magalhães (Brazil) : note 7 Nathan Patterson (Scotland) : note 6.9 Lucas Paquetá (Brazil) : note 6.7 Marquinhos (Brazil) : note 6.6 Casemiro (Brazil) : note 6.6 Matheus Cunha (Brazil) : note 6.6
Absences & injuries
Neymar : Brazil · Missing Fixture · Calf Injury Raphinha : Brazil · Missing Fixture · Hamstring muscle injury
Head-to-head
No reliable head-to-head available yet.
24/06
Group C
Scotland
Half-time
0-2
Hard Rock Stadium Brazil
View match details for Morocco - Haiti
Summary
Line-ups
Stats
Head-to-head
Match feed
10' ⚽ But - Bono Haïti, 10e 39' ⚽ But - A. Hakimi Maroc, 39e 43' ⚽ But - W. Isidor (passe J. Duverne) Haïti, 43e 45+1' ⚽ But - I. Saibari (passe A. Hakimi) Maroc, 45+1e
Line-ups
Starters 11
1
Yassine Bounou
Goalkeeper
2
Achraf Hakimi
Defender
25
Redouane Halhal
Defender
18
Chadi Riad
Defender
26
Anass Salah-Eddine
Defender
4
Sofyan Amrabat
Midfielder
24
Neil El Aynaoui
Midfielder
10
Brahim Díaz
Midfielder
11
Ismael Saibari
Midfielder
23
Bilal El Khannouss
Midfielder
20
Ayoub El Kaabi
Forward
Substitutes 15
12
Munir El Kajoui
22
Ahmed Reda Tagnaouti
3
Noussair Mazraoui
5
Marwane Saadane
13
Zakaria El Ouahdi
14
Issa Diop
19
Youssef Belammari
6
Ayyoub Bouaddi
7
Chemsdine Talbi
8
Azzedine Ounahi
15
Samir El Mourabet
16
Gessime Yassine
17
Amine Sbai
9
Soufiane Rahimi
21
Ayoube Amaimouni Echghouyab
Starters 11
1
Johny Placide
Goalkeeper
22
Jean-Kévin Duverne
Defender
4
Ricardo Adé
Defender
5
Hannes Delcroix
Defender
8
Martin Expérience
Defender
21
Josué Casimir
Midfielder
17
Danley Jean Jacques
Midfielder
10
Jean-Ricner Bellegarde
Midfielder
15
Ruben Providence
Midfielder
18
Wilson Isidor
Forward
16
Lenny Joseph
Forward
Substitutes 15
12
Alexandre Pierre
23
Josué Duverger
2
Carlens Arcus
3
Keeto Thermoncy
14
Garven-Michee Metusala
13
Duke Lacroix
6
Carl Fred Sainté
24
Wilguens Paugain
26
Woodensky Pierre
25
Dominique Simon
7
Derrick Etienne
20
Frantzdy Pierrot
11
Louicius Don Deedson
19
Yassin Fortune
9
Duckens Nazon
Match stats
Tirs cadres : Morocco 1 / Haiti 1 Tirs : Morocco 4 / Haiti 2 Possession : Morocco 70% / Haiti 30% Corners : Morocco 2 / Haiti 0 Fautes : Morocco 2 / Haiti 2 Passes : Morocco 167 / Haiti 74 Precision des passes : Morocco 92% / Haiti 86% xG : Morocco 0.54 / Haiti 0.89
Key players
Lenny Joseph (Haiti) : note 7.2, 1 but(s) Jean-Kévin Duverne (Haiti) : note 7, 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Bilal El Khannouss (Morocco) : note 7.3 Johny Placide (Haiti) : note 6.6, 1 arret(s) Hannes Delcroix (Haiti) : note 6.9 Achraf Hakimi (Morocco) : note 6.7 Ismael Saibari (Morocco) : note 6.7 Ayoub El Kaabi (Morocco) : note 6.7
Absences & injuries
No confirmed absence yet.
Head-to-head
No reliable head-to-head available yet.
24/06
Group C
Morocco
Half-time
2-2
Mercedes-Benz Stadium Haiti
Group C
Team J G N P BP BC Diff Pts Brazil 2 1 1 0 4 1 3 4 Morocco 2 1 1 0 2 1 1 4 Scotland 2 1 0 1 1 1 0 3 Haiti 2 0 0 2 0 4 -4 0
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