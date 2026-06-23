World Cup 2026: Haaland and Ødegaard start for Norway in 4-3-3 against Mané’s Senegal in 4-2-3-1

Norway and Senegal have confirmed their starting lineups for their decisive 2026 World Cup Group I match at MetLife Stadium.

Norway and Senegal have named their official lineups this Tuesday, June 23 at 01:00 GMT+1 at MetLife Stadium, for their decisive 2026 World Cup group-stage match. This Group I clash pits Norway, led by star striker Erling Haaland, against a Senegal side relying on the experience and creativity of Sadio Mané in a 4-2-3-1 system.

Norway are set up in a 4-3-3 under Stale Solbakken. The coach is banking on a balanced unit, combining defensive solidity with attacking potential, notably with the forward trio of Sørloth, Haaland and Nusa up front. Senegal, coached by Bouna Thiaw Pape, respond with a classic 4-2-3-1 shape featuring a double pivot in midfield and an attacking line built around Mané and Nicolas Jackson.

The two teams come into this meeting in contrasting form. Norway made a strong start to the competition with a 4-1 win over Iraq, while Senegal need to bounce back after their 1-3 defeat against France. This match could therefore reshuffle the picture in a highly competitive group, where France still dominate at this stage.

The tactical battle promises to be intense, with each coach selecting key starters in his XI. Control of midfield and the ability to create chances will be decisive factors in the final outcome.

Reading Norway’s XI

Norway line up with a back four made up of Julian Ryerson, Kristoffer Ajer, Torbjørn Heggem and David Møller Wolfe. That quartet is tasked with providing defensive stability against quick and technical Senegalese attackers. The three-man midfield pairs Martin Ødegaard, the conductor in the middle of the park, with Sander Berge and Fredrik Aursnes, bringing running power and defensive support.

In attack, the trio of Sørloth, Haaland and Antonio Nusa carries significant offensive potential. Haaland, already the scorer of several goals in the tournament, is the main attacking threat. Ødegaard, often decisive from set pieces and through his vision, will be the essential link between the lines. Norway’s bench includes players capable of injecting energy late in the match, such as Andreas Schjelderup or Jens Petter Hauge.

Stale Solbakken is therefore relying on a classic but effective organisation, combining defensive solidity with attacking impact centred on his star forwards.

Reading Senegal’s XI

Senegal deploy a 4-2-3-1 system, with Edouard Mendy in goal as the last line of defence. The back line consists of Krépin Diatta, Kalidou Koulibaly, Moussa Niakhaté and El Hadji Malick Diouf, a unit blending experience and physical power.

In midfield, the pairing of Idrissa Gana Gueye and Pape Gueye offers a balance between ball-winning and distribution. Supporting the striker, Sadio Mané, Ismaïla Sarr and Lamine Camara form a trio capable of unsettling the opposing defence with their pace and technique. Nicolas Jackson will carry the attacking responsibility up front.

Coach Bouna Thiaw Pape is leaning on experienced leaders such as Koulibaly and Mané while integrating young talents to energise the team. Senegal’s bench is also strong, with players such as Iliman Ndiaye and Pape Matar Sarr ready to provide attacking options if needed.

With this lineup, Senegal are looking to impose their game and exploit spaces through the fluidity of their midfield and attacking players.

Starting XIs

Norway Formation 4-3-3 Coach Stale Solbakken Starters 11 1 Ørjan Nyland Goalkeeper 26 Julian Ryerson Defender 3 Kristoffer Ajer Defender 17 Torbjørn Heggem Defender 5 David Møller Wolfe Defender 10 Martin Ødegaard Midfielder 8 Sander Berge Midfielder 14 Fredrik Aursnes Midfielder 7 Alexander Sørloth Forward 9 Erling Haaland Forward 20 Antonio Nusa Forward Substitutes 15 12 Sander Tangvik

13 Egil Selvik

4 Leo Østigård

15 Fredrik André Bjørkan

24 Sondre Langås

25 Henrik Sælebakke Falchener

19 Thelo Aasgaard

22 Oscar Bobb

21 Andreas Schjelderup

18 Kristian Thorstvedt

2 Morten Thorsby

6 Patrick Berg

16 Marcus Pedersen

11 Jørgen Strand Larsen

23 Jens Petter Hauge Senegal Formation 4-2-3-1 Coach Bouna Thiaw Pape Starters 11 16 Edouard Mendy Goalkeeper 15 Krépin Diatta Defender 3 Kalidou Koulibaly Defender 19 Moussa Niakhaté Defender 25 El Hadji Malick Diouf Defender 5 Idrissa Gana Gueye Midfielder 26 Pape Gueye Midfielder 18 Ismaïla Sarr Midfielder 8 Lamine Camara Midfielder 10 Sadio Mané Midfielder 11 Nicolas Jackson Forward Substitutes 15 23 Mory Diaw

1 Yehvann Diouf

2 Mamadou Sarr

14 Ismail Jakobs

4 Abdoulaye Seck

24 Antoine Mendy

6 Pathé Ismaël Ciss

22 Bara Sapoko Ndiaye

13 Iliman Ndiaye

17 Pape Matar Sarr

21 Habib Diarra

20 Ibrahim Mbaye

7 Assane Diao

9 Ahmadou Bamba Dieng

12 Cherif Ndiaye

Norway First half 6' 0-0 MetLife Stadium Senegal Senegal Fil du match 6' LIVE Match en cours, Norvège 0-0 Sénégal. Aucun evenement important n'est encore remonte par la source live. 0-0

Group I schedule View full schedule View match details for France - Senegal Match center France - Senegal France 3-1 3-1 Senegal Summary Line-ups Stats Head-to-head Match feed 66' ⚽ But - K. Mbappe 1-0 75' ↑↓ Remplacement - I. Sarr (remplace I. Mbaye) 76' ↑↓ Remplacement - L. Camara (remplace H. Diarra) 80' ↑↓ Remplacement - O. Dembele (remplace B. Barcola) 82' ⚽ But - B. Barcola 2-0 83' ↑↓ Remplacement - P. Gueye (remplace I. Ndiaye) 83' ↑↓ Remplacement - N. Jackson (remplace B. Dieng) 87' ↑↓ Remplacement - D. Doue (remplace R. Cherki) 88' ↑↓ Remplacement - I. Gueye (remplace P. Ciss) 90+5' ⚽ But - I. Mbaye 2-1 90+6' ⚽ But - K. Mbappe 3-1 Line-ups France System 4-2-3-1 Coach Didier Deschamps Starters 11 16 Mike Maignan Goalkeeper 5 Jules Koundé Defender 4 Dayot Upamecano Defender 17 William Saliba Defender 19 Theo Hernández Defender 8 Aurélien Tchouaméni Midfielder 14 Adrien Rabiot Midfielder 11 Michael Olise Midfielder 7 Ousmane Dembélé Midfielder 20 Désiré Doué Midfielder 10 Kylian Mbappé Forward Substitutes 15 1 Brice Samba

23 Robin Risser

26 Maxence Lacroix

21 Lucas Hernández

3 Lucas Digne

15 Ibrahima Konaté

2 Malo Gusto

6 Manu Koné

13 N'Golo Kanté

24 Rayan Cherki

18 Warren Zaïre-Emery

25 Maghnes Akliouche

9 Marcus Thuram

22 Jean-Philippe Mateta

12 Bradley Barcola Senegal System 4-2-3-1 Coach Bouna Thiaw Pape Starters 11 16 Edouard Mendy Goalkeeper 15 Krépin Diatta Defender 3 Kalidou Koulibaly Defender 19 Moussa Niakhaté Defender 25 El Hadji Malick Diouf Defender 5 Idrissa Gana Gueye Midfielder 26 Pape Gueye Midfielder 18 Ismaïla Sarr Midfielder 8 Lamine Camara Midfielder 10 Sadio Mané Midfielder 11 Nicolas Jackson Forward Substitutes 15 1 Yehvann Diouf

23 Mory Diaw

14 Ismail Jakobs

24 Antoine Mendy

2 Mamadou Sarr

4 Abdoulaye Seck

17 Pape Matar Sarr

6 Pathé Ismaël Ciss

13 Iliman Ndiaye

21 Habib Diarra

22 Bara Sapoko Ndiaye

12 Cherif Ndiaye

7 Assane Diao

20 Ibrahim Mbaye

9 Ahmadou Bamba Dieng Match stats Tirs cadres : France 7 / Senegal 2

: France 7 / Senegal 2 Tirs : France 10 / Senegal 6

: France 10 / Senegal 6 Possession : France 54% / Senegal 46%

: France 54% / Senegal 46% Corners : France 6 / Senegal 4

: France 6 / Senegal 4 Fautes : France 4 / Senegal 9

: France 4 / Senegal 9 Passes : France 561 / Senegal 476

: France 561 / Senegal 476 Precision des passes : France 88% / Senegal 86%

: France 88% / Senegal 86% xG : France 1.86 / Senegal 0.44 Key players Bradley Barcola (France) : note 7.9, 1 but(s)

(France) : note 7.9, 1 but(s) Michael Olise (France) : note 8, 1 passe(s) decisive(s)

(France) : note 8, 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Kylian Mbappé (France) : note 7, 1 but(s)

(France) : note 7, 1 but(s) Edouard Mendy (Senegal) : note 7.3, 5 arret(s)

(Senegal) : note 7.3, 5 arret(s) Adrien Rabiot (France) : note 7.3, 1 passe(s) decisive(s)

(France) : note 7.3, 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Dayot Upamecano (France) : note 8

(France) : note 8 Mike Maignan (France) : note 6.9, 1 arret(s)

(France) : note 6.9, 1 arret(s) Aurélien Tchouaméni (France) : note 7.2 Absences & injuries No confirmed absence yet. Head-to-head No reliable head-to-head available yet. Group I France Finished 3-1 MetLife Stadium Senegal Senegal View match details for Iraq - Norway Match center Iraq - Norway Iraq 1-4 1-4 Norway Summary Line-ups Stats Head-to-head Match feed 29' ⚽ But - E. Haaland 0-1 39' ⚽ But - A. Hussein 1-1 43' ⚽ But - E. Haaland 1-2 59' ↑↓ Remplacement - Z. Ismaeel (remplace Z. Iqbal) 59' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Al Hamadi (remplace M. Farji) 73' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Nusa (remplace A. Schjelderup) 73' ↑↓ Remplacement - F. Aursnes (remplace K. Thorstvedt) 73' ↑↓ Remplacement - D. Wolfe (remplace L. Ostigard) 73' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Sorloth (remplace O. Bobb) 73' ↑↓ Remplacement - H. Ali (remplace M. Saadoon) 73' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Jasim (remplace A. Qasem) 76' ⚽ But - L. Ostigard 1-3 78' ↑↓ Remplacement - I. Bayesh (remplace Meme) 81' ↑↓ Remplacement - M. Odegaard (remplace P. Berg) 86' Carton jaune - Z. Tahseen 90+6' ⚽ But - A. Hussein 1-4 90+7' ⚽ But - K. Thorstvedt 1-4 Line-ups Iraq System 4-4-2 Coach Graham Arnold Starters 11 12 Jalal Hassan Goalkeeper 3 Hussein Ali Defender 4 Zaid Tahseen Defender 5 Akam Hashem Defender 23 Merchas Doski Defender 8 Ibrahim Bayesh Midfielder 24 Zaid Ismail Midfielder 16 Amir Al-Ammari Midfielder 17 Ali Jasim Midfielder 18 Aymen Hussein Forward 9 Ali Al-Hamadi Forward Substitutes 15 22 Ahmed Basil

1 Fahad Talib

2 Rebin Sulaka

26 Frans Putros

15 Ahmed Hasan Maknazi

25 Mustafa Saadoon

6 Munaf Younus

7 Youssef Amyn

21 Marko Farji

11 Ahmed Qasem

14 Zidane Iqbal

19 Kevin Yakob

20 Aimar Sher

10 Mohanad Ali

13 Ali Yousif Norway System 4-4-2 Coach Stale Solbakken Starters 11 1 Ørjan Nyland Goalkeeper 26 Julian Ryerson Defender 3 Kristoffer Ajer Defender 17 Torbjørn Heggem Defender 5 David Møller Wolfe Defender 10 Martin Ødegaard Midfielder 8 Sander Berge Midfielder 14 Fredrik Aursnes Midfielder 20 Antonio Nusa Midfielder 7 Alexander Sørloth Forward 9 Erling Haaland Forward Substitutes 15 12 Sander Tangvik

13 Egil Selvik

25 Henrik Sælebakke Falchener

4 Leo Østigård

15 Fredrik André Bjørkan

24 Sondre Langås

21 Andreas Schjelderup

19 Thelo Aasgaard

2 Morten Thorsby

16 Marcus Pedersen

6 Patrick Berg

22 Oscar Bobb

18 Kristian Thorstvedt

11 Jørgen Strand Larsen

23 Jens Petter Hauge Match stats Tirs cadres : Iraq 1 / Norway 3

: Iraq 1 / Norway 3 Tirs : Iraq 11 / Norway 7

: Iraq 11 / Norway 7 Possession : Iraq 40% / Norway 60%

: Iraq 40% / Norway 60% Corners : Iraq 2 / Norway 4

: Iraq 2 / Norway 4 Fautes : Iraq 8 / Norway 10

: Iraq 8 / Norway 10 Passes : Iraq 260 / Norway 405

: Iraq 260 / Norway 405 Precision des passes : Iraq 81% / Norway 88%

: Iraq 81% / Norway 88% xG : Iraq 0.77 / Norway 1.90 Key players Erling Haaland (Norway) : note 8.2, 2 but(s)

(Norway) : note 8.2, 2 but(s) Aymen Hussein (Iraq) : note 7.5, 1 but(s)

(Iraq) : note 7.5, 1 but(s) David Møller Wolfe (Norway) : note 7.7, 1 passe(s) decisive(s)

(Norway) : note 7.7, 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Amir Al-Ammari (Iraq) : note 7.3, 1 passe(s) decisive(s)

(Iraq) : note 7.3, 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Merchas Doski (Iraq) : note 7.5

(Iraq) : note 7.5 Zidane Iqbal (Iraq) : note 6.9

(Iraq) : note 6.9 Kristoffer Ajer (Norway) : note 6.9

(Norway) : note 6.9 Torbjørn Heggem (Norway) : note 6.9 Absences & injuries No confirmed absence yet. Head-to-head No reliable head-to-head available yet. Group I Iraq Finished 1-4 Gillette Stadium Norway Norway View match details for France - Iraq Match center France - Iraq France 1-0 1-0 Iraq Summary Line-ups Stats Head-to-head Match feed 6' Carton jaune - A. Al Ammari 14' ⚽ But - K. Mbappe (passe M. Olise) 26' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Hussein (remplace A. Al Hamadi) Line-ups France System 4-2-3-1 Coach Didier Deschamps Starters 11 16 Mike Maignan Goalkeeper 5 Jules Koundé Defender 4 Dayot Upamecano Defender 17 William Saliba Defender 3 Lucas Digne Defender 6 Manu Koné Midfielder 14 Adrien Rabiot Midfielder 7 Ousmane Dembélé Midfielder 11 Michael Olise Midfielder 12 Bradley Barcola Midfielder 10 Kylian Mbappé Forward Substitutes 15 1 Brice Samba

23 Robin Risser

2 Malo Gusto

15 Ibrahima Konaté

21 Lucas Hernández

19 Theo Hernández

26 Maxence Lacroix

8 Aurélien Tchouaméni

13 N'Golo Kanté

18 Warren Zaïre-Emery

25 Maghnes Akliouche

24 Rayan Cherki

22 Jean-Philippe Mateta

9 Marcus Thuram

20 Désiré Doué Iraq System 4-1-4-1 Coach Graham Arnold Starters 11 22 Ahmed Basil Goalkeeper 3 Hussein Ali Defender 4 Zaid Tahseen Defender 5 Akam Hashem Defender 23 Merchas Doski Defender 16 Amir Al-Ammari Midfielder 11 Ahmed Qasem Midfielder 24 Zaid Ismail Midfielder 14 Zidane Iqbal Midfielder 8 Ibrahim Bayesh Midfielder 18 Aymen Hussein Forward Substitutes 15 9 Ali Al-Hamadi

1 Fahad Talib

12 Jalal Hassan

6 Munaf Younus

15 Ahmed Hasan Maknazi

26 Frans Putros

25 Mustafa Saadoon

2 Rebin Sulaka

17 Ali Jasim

20 Aimar Sher

19 Kevin Yakob

21 Marko Farji

7 Youssef Amyn

13 Ali Yousif

10 Mohanad Ali Match stats Tirs cadres : France 1 / Iraq 0

: France 1 / Iraq 0 Tirs : France 7 / Iraq 2

: France 7 / Iraq 2 Possession : France 58% / Iraq 42%

: France 58% / Iraq 42% Corners : France 1 / Iraq 1

: France 1 / Iraq 1 Fautes : France 5 / Iraq 2

: France 5 / Iraq 2 Cartons jaunes : France 0 / Iraq 1

: France 0 / Iraq 1 Passes : France 291 / Iraq 213

: France 291 / Iraq 213 Precision des passes : France 89% / Iraq 80%

: France 89% / Iraq 80% xG : France 0.24 / Iraq 0.16 Key players Kylian Mbappé (France) : note 8, 1 but(s)

(France) : note 8, 1 but(s) Michael Olise (France) : note 6.9, 1 passe(s) decisive(s)

(France) : note 6.9, 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Dayot Upamecano (France) : note 7.2

(France) : note 7.2 Hussein Ali (Iraq) : note 7.2

(Iraq) : note 7.2 Amir Al-Ammari (Iraq) : note 6.9, 1 carton(s) jaune(s)

(Iraq) : note 6.9, 1 carton(s) jaune(s) Akam Hashem (Iraq) : note 7

(Iraq) : note 7 Manu Koné (France) : note 6.9

(France) : note 6.9 Adrien Rabiot (France) : note 6.9 Absences & injuries No confirmed absence yet. Head-to-head No reliable head-to-head available yet. Group I France Upcoming 1-0 Lincoln Financial Field Iraq Iraq View match details for Norway - Senegal Match center Norway - Senegal Norway 0-0 First half 6' · 0-0 Senegal Summary Line-ups Stats Head-to-head Match feed 6' LIVE Match en cours, Norvège 0-0 Sénégal. Aucun evenement important n'est encore remonte par la source live. 0-0 Line-ups Norway System 4-3-3 Coach Stale Solbakken Starters 11 1 Ørjan Nyland Goalkeeper 26 Julian Ryerson Defender 3 Kristoffer Ajer Defender 17 Torbjørn Heggem Defender 5 David Møller Wolfe Defender 10 Martin Ødegaard Midfielder 8 Sander Berge Midfielder 14 Fredrik Aursnes Midfielder 7 Alexander Sørloth Forward 9 Erling Haaland Forward 20 Antonio Nusa Forward Substitutes 15 12 Sander Tangvik

13 Egil Selvik

4 Leo Østigård

15 Fredrik André Bjørkan

24 Sondre Langås

25 Henrik Sælebakke Falchener

19 Thelo Aasgaard

22 Oscar Bobb

21 Andreas Schjelderup

18 Kristian Thorstvedt

2 Morten Thorsby

6 Patrick Berg

16 Marcus Pedersen

11 Jørgen Strand Larsen

23 Jens Petter Hauge Senegal System 4-2-3-1 Coach Bouna Thiaw Pape Starters 11 16 Edouard Mendy Goalkeeper 15 Krépin Diatta Defender 3 Kalidou Koulibaly Defender 19 Moussa Niakhaté Defender 25 El Hadji Malick Diouf Defender 5 Idrissa Gana Gueye Midfielder 26 Pape Gueye Midfielder 18 Ismaïla Sarr Midfielder 8 Lamine Camara Midfielder 10 Sadio Mané Midfielder 11 Nicolas Jackson Forward Substitutes 15 23 Mory Diaw

1 Yehvann Diouf

2 Mamadou Sarr

14 Ismail Jakobs

4 Abdoulaye Seck

24 Antoine Mendy

6 Pathé Ismaël Ciss

22 Bara Sapoko Ndiaye

13 Iliman Ndiaye

17 Pape Matar Sarr

21 Habib Diarra

20 Ibrahim Mbaye

7 Assane Diao

9 Ahmadou Bamba Dieng

12 Cherif Ndiaye Match stats Aucune statistique collective n est encore disponible dans les donnees du match. Key players Key players will be highlighted during the match. Absences & injuries No confirmed absence yet. Head-to-head No reliable head-to-head available yet. Group I Norway First half 6' 0-0 MetLife Stadium Senegal Senegal View match details for Norway - France Match center Norway - France Norway 20:00 Upcoming France Summary Line-ups Stats Head-to-head Match feed Le fil du match s affichera au coup d envoi. Line-ups Line-ups will be published before kickoff. Match stats Aucune statistique collective n est encore disponible dans les donnees du match. Key players Key players will be highlighted during the match. Absences & injuries No confirmed absence yet. Head-to-head No reliable head-to-head available yet. Group I Norway Upcoming 20:00 Gillette Stadium France France View match details for Senegal - Iraq Match center Senegal - Iraq Senegal 20:00 Upcoming Iraq Summary Line-ups Stats Head-to-head Match feed Le fil du match s affichera au coup d envoi. Line-ups Line-ups will be published before kickoff. Match stats Aucune statistique collective n est encore disponible dans les donnees du match. Key players Key players will be highlighted during the match. Absences & injuries No confirmed absence yet. Head-to-head No reliable head-to-head available yet. Group I Senegal Upcoming 20:00 BMO Field Iraq Iraq