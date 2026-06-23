World Cup 2026: Haaland and Ødegaard start for Norway in 4-3-3 against Mané’s Senegal in 4-2-3-1

Norway and Senegal have confirmed their starting lineups for their decisive 2026 World Cup Group I match at MetLife Stadium.

Henry DONCHE
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Illustration du match France VS Sénégal, le 16/06/2026 20:00, stade MetLife Stadium
Illustration du match France VS Sénégal, le 16/06/2026 20:00, stade MetLife Stadium
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SUMMARY

Norway and Senegal have named their official lineups this Tuesday, June 23 at 01:00 GMT+1 at MetLife Stadium, for their decisive 2026 World Cup group-stage match. This Group I clash pits Norway, led by star striker Erling Haaland, against a Senegal side relying on the experience and creativity of Sadio Mané in a 4-2-3-1 system.

Norway are set up in a 4-3-3 under Stale Solbakken. The coach is banking on a balanced unit, combining defensive solidity with attacking potential, notably with the forward trio of Sørloth, Haaland and Nusa up front. Senegal, coached by Bouna Thiaw Pape, respond with a classic 4-2-3-1 shape featuring a double pivot in midfield and an attacking line built around Mané and Nicolas Jackson.

The two teams come into this meeting in contrasting form. Norway made a strong start to the competition with a 4-1 win over Iraq, while Senegal need to bounce back after their 1-3 defeat against France. This match could therefore reshuffle the picture in a highly competitive group, where France still dominate at this stage.

The tactical battle promises to be intense, with each coach selecting key starters in his XI. Control of midfield and the ability to create chances will be decisive factors in the final outcome.

Reading Norway’s XI

Norway line up with a back four made up of Julian Ryerson, Kristoffer Ajer, Torbjørn Heggem and David Møller Wolfe. That quartet is tasked with providing defensive stability against quick and technical Senegalese attackers. The three-man midfield pairs Martin Ødegaard, the conductor in the middle of the park, with Sander Berge and Fredrik Aursnes, bringing running power and defensive support.

In attack, the trio of Sørloth, Haaland and Antonio Nusa carries significant offensive potential. Haaland, already the scorer of several goals in the tournament, is the main attacking threat. Ødegaard, often decisive from set pieces and through his vision, will be the essential link between the lines. Norway’s bench includes players capable of injecting energy late in the match, such as Andreas Schjelderup or Jens Petter Hauge.

Stale Solbakken is therefore relying on a classic but effective organisation, combining defensive solidity with attacking impact centred on his star forwards.

Reading Senegal’s XI

Senegal deploy a 4-2-3-1 system, with Edouard Mendy in goal as the last line of defence. The back line consists of Krépin Diatta, Kalidou Koulibaly, Moussa Niakhaté and El Hadji Malick Diouf, a unit blending experience and physical power.

In midfield, the pairing of Idrissa Gana Gueye and Pape Gueye offers a balance between ball-winning and distribution. Supporting the striker, Sadio Mané, Ismaïla Sarr and Lamine Camara form a trio capable of unsettling the opposing defence with their pace and technique. Nicolas Jackson will carry the attacking responsibility up front.

Coach Bouna Thiaw Pape is leaning on experienced leaders such as Koulibaly and Mané while integrating young talents to energise the team. Senegal’s bench is also strong, with players such as Iliman Ndiaye and Pape Matar Sarr ready to provide attacking options if needed.

With this lineup, Senegal are looking to impose their game and exploit spaces through the fluidity of their midfield and attacking players.

Starting XIs

Norway
Formation4-3-3CoachStale Solbakken
Starters11
  1. 1Ørjan NylandGoalkeeper
  2. 26Julian RyersonDefender
  3. 3Kristoffer AjerDefender
  4. 17Torbjørn HeggemDefender
  5. 5David Møller WolfeDefender
  6. 10Martin ØdegaardMidfielder
  7. 8Sander BergeMidfielder
  8. 14Fredrik AursnesMidfielder
  9. 7Alexander SørlothForward
  10. 9Erling HaalandForward
  11. 20Antonio NusaForward
Substitutes15
  • 12Sander Tangvik
  • 13Egil Selvik
  • 4Leo Østigård
  • 15Fredrik André Bjørkan
  • 24Sondre Langås
  • 25Henrik Sælebakke Falchener
  • 19Thelo Aasgaard
  • 22Oscar Bobb
  • 21Andreas Schjelderup
  • 18Kristian Thorstvedt
  • 2Morten Thorsby
  • 6Patrick Berg
  • 16Marcus Pedersen
  • 11Jørgen Strand Larsen
  • 23Jens Petter Hauge
Senegal
Formation4-2-3-1CoachBouna Thiaw Pape
Starters11
  1. 16Edouard MendyGoalkeeper
  2. 15Krépin DiattaDefender
  3. 3Kalidou KoulibalyDefender
  4. 19Moussa NiakhatéDefender
  5. 25El Hadji Malick DioufDefender
  6. 5Idrissa Gana GueyeMidfielder
  7. 26Pape GueyeMidfielder
  8. 18Ismaïla SarrMidfielder
  9. 8Lamine CamaraMidfielder
  10. 10Sadio ManéMidfielder
  11. 11Nicolas JacksonForward
Substitutes15
  • 23Mory Diaw
  • 1Yehvann Diouf
  • 2Mamadou Sarr
  • 14Ismail Jakobs
  • 4Abdoulaye Seck
  • 24Antoine Mendy
  • 6Pathé Ismaël Ciss
  • 22Bara Sapoko Ndiaye
  • 13Iliman Ndiaye
  • 17Pape Matar Sarr
  • 21Habib Diarra
  • 20Ibrahim Mbaye
  • 7Assane Diao
  • 9Ahmadou Bamba Dieng
  • 12Cherif Ndiaye
Norway
First half 6' MetLife Stadium
Senegal
23/06/2026 01:00 Group I
Fil du match
  1. 6'Match en cours, Norvège 0-0 Sénégal. Aucun evenement important n'est encore remonte par la source live.0-0
Group I schedule
View full schedule
Group I
France
Finished MetLife Stadium
Senegal
Group I
Iraq
Finished Gillette Stadium
Norway
Group I
France
Upcoming Lincoln Financial Field
Iraq
Group I
Norway
First half 6' MetLife Stadium
Senegal
Group I
Norway
Upcoming Gillette Stadium
France
Group I
Senegal
Upcoming BMO Field
Iraq
Group I
TeamJGNPBPBCDiffPts
France22004136
Norway11004133
Senegal100113-20
Iraq200215-40
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01:03 World Cup 2026: Haaland and Ødegaard start for Norway in 4-3-3 against Mané’s Senegal in 4-2-3-1