World Cup 2026: Haaland and Ødegaard start for Norway in 4-3-3 against Mané’s Senegal in 4-2-3-1

Norway and Senegal have named their official lineups this Tuesday, June 23 at 01:00 GMT+1 at MetLife Stadium, for their decisive 2026 World Cup group-stage match. This Group I clash pits Norway, led by star striker Erling Haaland, against a Senegal side relying on the experience and creativity of Sadio Mané in a 4-2-3-1 system.
Norway are set up in a 4-3-3 under Stale Solbakken. The coach is banking on a balanced unit, combining defensive solidity with attacking potential, notably with the forward trio of Sørloth, Haaland and Nusa up front. Senegal, coached by Bouna Thiaw Pape, respond with a classic 4-2-3-1 shape featuring a double pivot in midfield and an attacking line built around Mané and Nicolas Jackson.
The two teams come into this meeting in contrasting form. Norway made a strong start to the competition with a 4-1 win over Iraq, while Senegal need to bounce back after their 1-3 defeat against France. This match could therefore reshuffle the picture in a highly competitive group, where France still dominate at this stage.
The tactical battle promises to be intense, with each coach selecting key starters in his XI. Control of midfield and the ability to create chances will be decisive factors in the final outcome.
Reading Norway’s XI
Norway line up with a back four made up of Julian Ryerson, Kristoffer Ajer, Torbjørn Heggem and David Møller Wolfe. That quartet is tasked with providing defensive stability against quick and technical Senegalese attackers. The three-man midfield pairs Martin Ødegaard, the conductor in the middle of the park, with Sander Berge and Fredrik Aursnes, bringing running power and defensive support.
In attack, the trio of Sørloth, Haaland and Antonio Nusa carries significant offensive potential. Haaland, already the scorer of several goals in the tournament, is the main attacking threat. Ødegaard, often decisive from set pieces and through his vision, will be the essential link between the lines. Norway’s bench includes players capable of injecting energy late in the match, such as Andreas Schjelderup or Jens Petter Hauge.
Stale Solbakken is therefore relying on a classic but effective organisation, combining defensive solidity with attacking impact centred on his star forwards.
Reading Senegal’s XI
Senegal deploy a 4-2-3-1 system, with Edouard Mendy in goal as the last line of defence. The back line consists of Krépin Diatta, Kalidou Koulibaly, Moussa Niakhaté and El Hadji Malick Diouf, a unit blending experience and physical power.
In midfield, the pairing of Idrissa Gana Gueye and Pape Gueye offers a balance between ball-winning and distribution. Supporting the striker, Sadio Mané, Ismaïla Sarr and Lamine Camara form a trio capable of unsettling the opposing defence with their pace and technique. Nicolas Jackson will carry the attacking responsibility up front.
Coach Bouna Thiaw Pape is leaning on experienced leaders such as Koulibaly and Mané while integrating young talents to energise the team. Senegal’s bench is also strong, with players such as Iliman Ndiaye and Pape Matar Sarr ready to provide attacking options if needed.
With this lineup, Senegal are looking to impose their game and exploit spaces through the fluidity of their midfield and attacking players.
Starting XIs
Norway
Formation4-3-3CoachStale Solbakken
Starters11
1Ørjan NylandGoalkeeper
26Julian RyersonDefender
3Kristoffer AjerDefender
17Torbjørn HeggemDefender
5David Møller WolfeDefender
10Martin ØdegaardMidfielder
8Sander BergeMidfielder
14Fredrik AursnesMidfielder
7Alexander SørlothForward
9Erling HaalandForward
20Antonio NusaForward
Substitutes15
12Sander Tangvik
13Egil Selvik
4Leo Østigård
15Fredrik André Bjørkan
24Sondre Langås
25Henrik Sælebakke Falchener
19Thelo Aasgaard
22Oscar Bobb
21Andreas Schjelderup
18Kristian Thorstvedt
2Morten Thorsby
6Patrick Berg
16Marcus Pedersen
11Jørgen Strand Larsen
23Jens Petter Hauge
Senegal
Formation4-2-3-1CoachBouna Thiaw Pape
Starters11
16Edouard MendyGoalkeeper
15Krépin DiattaDefender
3Kalidou KoulibalyDefender
19Moussa NiakhatéDefender
25El Hadji Malick DioufDefender
5Idrissa Gana GueyeMidfielder
26Pape GueyeMidfielder
18Ismaïla SarrMidfielder
8Lamine CamaraMidfielder
10Sadio ManéMidfielder
11Nicolas JacksonForward
Substitutes15
23Mory Diaw
1Yehvann Diouf
2Mamadou Sarr
14Ismail Jakobs
4Abdoulaye Seck
24Antoine Mendy
6Pathé Ismaël Ciss
22Bara Sapoko Ndiaye
13Iliman Ndiaye
17Pape Matar Sarr
21Habib Diarra
20Ibrahim Mbaye
7Assane Diao
9Ahmadou Bamba Dieng
12Cherif Ndiaye
Norway
First half 6'MetLife Stadium
Senegal
23/06/2026 01:00·Group I
Fil du match
6'LIVEMatch en cours, Norvège 0-0 Sénégal. Aucun evenement important n'est encore remonte par la source live.0-0
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